On-street charging shortage blamed for UK’s slow adoption of electric vans

90 per cent of van operators say drivers need residential charging before they will make the EV transition

By:Chris Rosamond
6 Mar 2025
Vauxhall Combo-e - charging

Significant numbers of British businesses say the lack of on-street charging is the biggest obstacle to their van fleets joining the EV transition, with 91 per cent saying their drivers would need residential on-street charging and almost a quarter - 23 per cent - saying the lack of such charging is the biggest obstacle to making the switch to electric vans.

The data comes from Vauxhall ‘s Electric Van Adoption report, which the firm says highlights the need to improve the UK’s charging infrastructure from a business perspective. Researchers consulted businesses from a range of industries and found that while many aspired to make the EV van transition, they also believed that a shortfall in the availability of on-street charging is making such a transition impractical.

EV vans enhance public image

The research suggests there’s no lack of appetite for making the transition to electric vans. Of the 2,000 companies surveyed, 83 per cent already run at least one electric model, highlighting the benefits to business, and 91 per cent say switching to an all-electric van fleet would “positively impact public perceptions” of their company. 90 per cent of those who don’t currently run an EV van are planning to acquire at least one within the next year.

According to Vauxhall, while businesses don’t think it would be practical to adopt an all-electric fleet any earlier than late 2028, 90% of fleet operators say they plan for their business to be fully electric before 2035, the date currently set for the UK Government's planned ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles. 

“Charging at home or work is incredibly convenient, and the charging network on Britain’s major roads is improving at a very rapid pace, however, to ensure fleet operators are comfortable moving to electric, councils need to work with charge point operators to install charge points on residential roads that need it most,” says Eurig Druce, group managing director for Stellantis UK.

“Through our ongoing Electric Streets of Britain campaign, we continue to invite residents, businesses and fleet operators to register their on-street charging needs. This information is then passed to local authorities for them to make more informed decisions on where to install new chargers,” he says.

