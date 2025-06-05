Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Vauxhall Astra Griffin jumps in price but still costs just £26k

Some subtle revisions have arrived on the cheapest Vauxhall Astra, including the addition of a new 143bhp hybrid powertrain

By:Alastair Crooks
4 Jun 2025
Vauxhall Astra Griffin - front

The Vauxhall Astra Griffin launched last year, providing a better-equipped trim for less money in Vauxhall’s family hatchback line-up, and now it’s been revised for 2025 with a new hybrid powertrain to go with the petrol and pure-electric versions. 

Not only does it now come in Astra Hybrid Griffin specification, there’s also new cosmetic tweaks. There’s a bit of a price bump, however, while it still comes in £2,775 cheaper than the outgoing Design trim, the Astra Griffin starts at £26,090 - making it £1,275 more expensive than before. The Astra Electric Griffin is only £10 more now, at £35,005, and the new Astra Hybrid Griffin splits the two, at £28,540. You can also have the Griffin model as a ‘Sports Tourer’ estate, commanding premiums of £2,800 over the hatchback version for the petrol and hybrid, or £1,200 for the EV. 

Instead of the still relatively fresh Hybrid 136 system that’s used across the Stellantis group, the Astra Hybrid Griffin gets the newer and more powerful Hybrid 145. It’s still a mild-hybrid set-up employing an electrified six-speed automatic gearbox with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, but there’s 143bhp for a nine-second 0-62mph time and a fuel efficiency of 58.9mpg. The other powertrains remain unchanged, with the Astra Electric Griffin still managing 260 miles on a charge and the 128bhp turbocharged 1.2-litre model offered in manual or automatic guises. 

Vauxhall Astra Griffin - dash

There’s quite a lot of kit included, considering the Griffin is the cheapest Astra you can get. On the outside there’s a new contrasting black roof, rear tinted windows and diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, with the Astra Electric model getting 18-inch rims. Heated front seats remain, along with wireless smartphone charging – both of which weren’t offered on the old Astra Design trim. There’s also a heated leather steering wheel, an armrest (for petrol models), a frameless rear-view mirror, keyless go and a 180-degree rear-view camera. The Astra’s dual-screen set-up of two 10-inch displays still sit on the dash, and have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. 

The all-electric model is also offered with Vauxhall’s ‘Electric All In’ package, which includes eight years of roadside assistance and a £500 credit that can be used towards an Ohme home charger installation. There’s also the equivalent of 10,000 miles of free home charging if you switch to the Octopus GO energy tariff. 

Click here for our list of the best hatchbacks...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

