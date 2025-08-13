Skip to ContentSkip to Footer



New Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept uncovers supermini’s exciting future

New Corsa concept car previews forthcoming model’s design language, and a potential high-performance GSE variant

By:Ellis Hyde
19 Aug 2025
Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept front55

Vauxhall has joined the Gran Turismo franchise with its new Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept. It’ll be shown in the metal at the Munich Motor Show in September, and available to drive in the racing game soon after. But this isn’t just some far-fetched concept. As its name implies, this is a vision of the all-new Vauxhall Corsa supermini that’s due to arrive in 2027, and of that car’s potential high-performance GSE derivative. 

The concept takes the form of a three-door hatchback, with lots of extravagant design elements starting with its staggered 21 and 22-inch wheels mounted within huge wheelarches. These are integrated at the rear, but separated into separate ‘spats’ on the front axle that are painted in a contrasting black colour. The ‘Vizor’ design signature is present at the front, and it’s been combined with new lighting to create a cross-like design. 

There are plenty of traditional concept car elements, such as an aggressive air intake and bonnet vent, both painted in a contrasting yellow finish. Other design flourishes, such as the triangular roof-mounted wing and enormous rear diffuser are also painted in a contrasting finish, but they are also movable, and can be extended to help improve the aerodynamics at high speeds.

The rear end is where the concept moves Vauxhall’s design language on most, with a clean and simple glazed tail that integrates an illuminated Vauxhall badge and a lightbar. Peer inside and you’ll also catch a few more concept car elements, such as pushrod Bilstein suspension for the rear axle.

It’ll be 2027 before anyone can buy the new Vauxhall Corsa but you can spec the current car now with our Buy A Car service and choose from top offers from dealers around the UK. We can help you sell your old car too…

Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept rear55

What is the interior like? 

The cabin is pure concept with almost no recognisable user interface and only a yoke-style steering wheel. Instead, there’s a head-up display and back-lit fabrics to give the driver information, such as if there’s another car in the blind spot. The bucket seats are also very novel, because the bottom and top sections are not connected, but mounted on the floor and roof. 

What kind of performance does the concept have?

Vauxhall has also confirmed details of the show car’s all-electric powertrain. This consists of two 400bhp electric motors, one mounted on each axle, that combine to produce 800bhp and 800Nm of torque. They draw power from an 82kWh battery pack, which is a very generous size for something the size of this concept. This layout also gives the concept all-wheel drive, and helped by a very low weight of just 1,170kg, it will rocket to 62mph in a claimed two seconds, and onto a top speed of 199mph. 

Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept interior55

Will there be a Vauxhall Corsa GSE? 

While the dual-motor layout is pure concept-car fodder, the show car sits on the new SLTA-S platform, which will be shared across different superminis and SUVs throughout the Stellantis portfolio from next year. There will also be a hot GSE version, which will probably feature a single-motor front-wheel-drive layout not dissimilar to the Peugeot 208 GTi, which is coming later this year.

We asked Vauxhall’s chief designer Mark Adams about the reason for creating the Corsa GSE Vision concept, and he said: “We wanted to build this because introducing the GSE brand in the right way, it was important to put the vision here first. But it then happens that following hot on the heels of this is a real first production car. It’s not exactly the same as this, but then it’s the first of several to come.”

All that’s left to do is drive it, and thanks to the Gran Turismo connection this is something everyone can do. However, we’re more interested in how this concept relates to the Corsa you’ll be able to go out and buy in 2027, hopefully with a high-performance GSE model available in the line-up.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content