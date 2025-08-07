Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera Electric has a big battery for a small £155 a month

Top-of-the-range Ultimate model

Big-battery version – 249 miles

Only £154.96 a month

The Vauxhall Frontera Electric frequently comes out on top in terms of value for money on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace, thanks to very keen pricing. But this is the first time we have seen a scintillating offer on the new bigger battery model, that offers a far more convenient driving range.

Appropriately named 'Extended Range', the longer-legged Frontera is currently available for a super-low £154.96 a month, potentially offering families far greater flexibility for not much extra cash over the standard range car. Better still, this deal is for the top-spec Ultimate model.

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This two-year agreement from Carwow Leasey requires a very modest £2,154.52 as an initial 12-month payment.

You can knock this down to a nine-month upfront payment if you like, which comes to £1,820.41, with the monthly outlay rising to £169.49. Even six months at £1,417.12 doesn't raise the monthly price too much – go for this and you'll be forking out just £187.02.

Mileage is limited to a default 5,000 a year on all those options. But, by way of example, raising this to 8,000 a year on the 12-month initial payment option will cost you an extra £13.20.