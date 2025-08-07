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Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Frontera Electric has a big battery for a small £155 a month

The Vauxhall Frontera offers a lot for families on a budget. It’s our Deal of the Day for 31 March.

By:George Armitage
31 Mar 2026
Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - front cornering
  • Top-of-the-range Ultimate model
  • Big-battery version – 249 miles
  • Only £154.96 a month

The Vauxhall Frontera Electric frequently comes out on top in terms of value for money on the Auto Express Buy A Car marketplace, thanks to very keen pricing. But this is the first time we have seen a scintillating offer on the new bigger battery model, that offers a far more convenient driving range. 

Appropriately named 'Extended Range', the longer-legged Frontera is currently available for a super-low £154.96 a month, potentially offering families far greater flexibility for not much extra cash over the standard range car. Better still, this deal is for the top-spec Ultimate model.  

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This two-year agreement from Carwow Leasey requires a very modest £2,154.52 as an initial 12-month payment. 

You can knock this down to a nine-month upfront payment if you like, which comes to £1,820.41, with the monthly outlay rising to £169.49. Even six months at £1,417.12 doesn't raise the monthly price too much – go for this and you'll be forking out just £187.02. 

Mileage is limited to a default 5,000 a year on all those options. But, by way of example, raising this to 8,000 a year on the 12-month initial payment option will cost you an extra £13.20. 

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Impressively you can save even more cash with this Frontera deal, because Carwow Leasey is offering a 20 per cent voucher off all Gridserve rapid-charging points across the UK.

The revived Frontera might have shed the rough-and-tough off-road styling and character of its nineties namesake, but the new one is better suited to current trends. 

Under the boxy body lies a 54kWh battery pack, which is 10kWh larger than the standard model. The range increases by a handy 63 miles to 249 miles in the Extended range. Charging is the same as the 44kWh car, at 100kW, meaning a 20 to 80 per cent charge takes 28 minutes.

Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - dash

Top-drawer Ultimate spec is on offer here, which brings heated front seats and steering wheel, a heated windscreen, LED front fog lamps and gloss-black roof rails. This is on top of the lower-spec GS's very comfortable 'Intelli Seats', 17-inch diamond-cut alloys and a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless phone connectivity and a wireless charging pad.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Frontera Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Frontera Electric page.

Deals on Vauxhall Frontera Electric rivals

KIA EV3

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New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £30,639Avg. savings £3,082
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Jeep Avenger

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New in-stock Jeep AvengerCash £22,435Avg. savings £3,398
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Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £33,060
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Check out the Vauxhall Frontera Electric deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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