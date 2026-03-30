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Car Deal of the Day: Lexus LBX is a true junior luxury SUV for just £215 a month

Small in size but big in character, the Lexus LBX is our Deal of the Day for 30 March

By:Shane Wilkinson
30 Mar 2026
Lexus LBX - front cornering
  • Posh looks and premium feel
  • Very frugal – over 62mpg
  • Only £215.40 a month

Lexus's smallest model, the LBX, is rather an overlooked choice in the small crossover market. But perhaps this deal will bring it right to the top of your consideration list, because you can currently bag one for just over £215 a month right now. 

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Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Milease is offering the mini Lexus for a super-low £215.40 for two years, after a 12-month initial payment of £2,884.80.

Prefer to pay less upfront? Even a nine-month payment at £2,427.15 still looks good value, especially with the monthly outlay only rising to £236.35. 

Mileage is set at a default 5,000 a year, but 8,000 can be had for a mere £18 extra a month. That could be the more desirable option for many.

The Lexus LBX is a bit of a curio, because it's supermini sized, yet has a premium badge on its nose. Thanks to sharing its platform and mechanicals with the Toyota Yaris Cross, the LBX promises a refined driving experience and excellent running costs.

There's the same 1.5-litre, three-cylinder 'self-charging' hybrid system, but the Lexus has liberated more power from the engine than the Toyota, with a punchy 136bhp. An e-CVT gearbox (electronic continuously variable transmission) ensures fuel-sipping performance, with Lexus claiming an outstanding 62.7mpg WLTP fuel consumption. 

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The entry-level Urban edition is offered in this deal, but because Lexus is a posh brand, it's still bursting with equipment. As standard, the Urban gets 17-inch dark-finish alloys, a 9.8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear parking sensors, plus two-zone climate control.

Lexus LBX - dashboard

Not only does the LBX drive in a refined and plush way, but the same can also be said for the car's interior. The fit and finish is exemplary, and typically Lexus in feel despite the car's size and price point. Space in the back is a little limited, but the 402-litre boot really isn't too bad for a supermini-based car.     

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Lexus LBX leasing offers from leading providers on our Lexus LBX page.

Check out the Lexus LBX deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

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Shane Wilkinson

Shane is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2021, he worked as a radio producer and presenter for outlets such as the BBC.

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