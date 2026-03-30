Car Deal of the Day: Lexus LBX is a true junior luxury SUV for just £215 a month

Posh looks and premium feel

Very frugal – over 62mpg

Only £215.40 a month

Lexus's smallest model, the LBX, is rather an overlooked choice in the small crossover market. But perhaps this deal will bring it right to the top of your consideration list, because you can currently bag one for just over £215 a month right now.

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Through the Auto Express Buy a Car service, Milease is offering the mini Lexus for a super-low £215.40 for two years, after a 12-month initial payment of £2,884.80.

Prefer to pay less upfront? Even a nine-month payment at £2,427.15 still looks good value, especially with the monthly outlay only rising to £236.35.

Mileage is set at a default 5,000 a year, but 8,000 can be had for a mere £18 extra a month. That could be the more desirable option for many.

The Lexus LBX is a bit of a curio, because it's supermini sized, yet has a premium badge on its nose. Thanks to sharing its platform and mechanicals with the Toyota Yaris Cross, the LBX promises a refined driving experience and excellent running costs.

There's the same 1.5-litre, three-cylinder 'self-charging' hybrid system, but the Lexus has liberated more power from the engine than the Toyota, with a punchy 136bhp. An e-CVT gearbox (electronic continuously variable transmission) ensures fuel-sipping performance, with Lexus claiming an outstanding 62.7mpg WLTP fuel consumption.