Finally! Volkswagen confirms £17k baby EV to be revealed in 2027
It’s official: Volkswagen’s entry-level electric car will have a starting price of around €20,000, or just over £17,000, and is due to be unveiled in 2027. It will be joined by equally affordable EVs from sister brands Skoda and SEAT.
The news was announced by Thomas Schafer, Volkswagen CEO and head of the brand group Core, which is responsible for bringing the company’s volume brands – including VW – together to increase efficiency, help growth and make new cars more accessible.
“The future is electric,” said Schafer when confirming the entry-level EV project. “In order for electromobility to become widespread, attractive vehicles are needed, especially in the entry-level segment. Our brand promise is electromobility for all. This promise is now being fulfilled in the Brand Group Core.”
He added these affordable EVs will be “from Europe, for Europe” and that “despite the attractive price, our vehicles will set standards in the entry-level segment in terms of technology, design, quality, and customer experience.”
The Volkswagen Group’s top boss, Oliver Bulme added that "generations of people associate the strong brands of the Volkswagen Group with their first car – and with affordable mobility. As a group with strong brands, we continue to assume this social responsibility to this day.”
We’ve been hearing about plans for Volkswagen’s entry-level electric car at this price, often referred to as the ID.1, for several years now. But Schafer expressed that producing cars like this has “become more demanding due to rising energy, material, and raw material costs.”
Schafer has previously told Auto Express that the new baby EV will have a range of around 200 miles. “You can’t offer a car that can only do 150km [93 miles] because it’s going to annoy the customers. You can quickly get that car to market below 20,000 Euros, but what’s the point?”
Based on the teaser image Volkswagen shared of its entry-level EV, the design could have a lot in common with the ID.2all concept unveiled last year, as the two cars have a similarly chunky silhouette.
However, the ID.2all is actually a preview of this car’s big brother, the production of which is due to be revealed at the tail end of 2025 and is expected to cost under €25,000, or around £21,000. There will also be an SUV version, previewed by our exclusive image of the ID.2 SUV, and their MEB Entry platform will be shared by the Cupra Raval supermini and Skoda Epiq baby SUV.
