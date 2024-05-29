Finally! Volkswagen confirms £17k baby EV to be revealed in 2027

It’s official: Volkswagen’s entry-level electric car will have a starting price of around €20,000, or just over £17,000, and is due to be unveiled in 2027. It will be joined by equally affordable EVs from sister brands Skoda and SEAT.

The news was announced by Thomas Schafer, Volkswagen CEO and head of the brand group Core, which is responsible for bringing the company’s volume brands – including VW – together to increase efficiency, help growth and make new cars more accessible.

“The future is electric,” said Schafer when confirming the entry-level EV project. “In order for electromobility to become widespread, attractive vehicles are needed, especially in the entry-level segment. Our brand promise is electromobility for all. This promise is now being fulfilled in the Brand Group Core.”

He added these affordable EVs will be “from Europe, for Europe” and that “despite the attractive price, our vehicles will set standards in the entry-level segment in terms of technology, design, quality, and customer experience.”

The Volkswagen Group’s top boss, Oliver Bulme added that "generations of people associate the strong brands of the Volkswagen Group with their first car – and with affordable mobility. As a group with strong brands, we continue to assume this social responsibility to this day.”