Car Deal of the Day: seriously hot VW Golf GTI is just £305 per month
Our Day of the Day for 28 June is Volkswagen's iconic hot hatch, still a brilliant all-rounder for everyday use and driving fun
- 261bhp for 0-62mph in under six seconds
- In stock now and ready to order
- £305 per month on three-year lease
Everyone is trying to figure out how to keep their car as cool as possible during the heatwave. But for those who like it hot, right now the genre-defining Volkswagen Golf GTI hot hatch is available for just £305 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
This three-year lease deal is being offered by Rightlease, and while it does require an initial outlay of £3,944, that’s followed by monthly payments of only £305 over a three-year term.
If you think that initial payment is too much to fork out, don’t worry. You can reduce it from the equivalent of 12 months of payments to only six months, which is £2,422 and easier to stomach. In this scenario, the monthly cost only increases to around £350.
Alternatively, you may want to get all your money’s worth and spend as much time as possible with the GTI by opting for a four-year lease. If that’s the case, deals are available from less than £320 per month.
All those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, but most people will want to cover more than that in this car. You can also increase the allowance to 8,000 miles for just £14 extra a month, or push it up to 10,000 miles and still only pay £350 per month.
The Golf GTI has been the archetypal hot hatchback for 50 years for very good reason; it skilfully balances day-to-day usability with driving thrills to make it a proper everyday car that’s simply excellent to drive.
Its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine now produces 261bhp, all of which is sent to the front wheels in traditional hot hatch fashion. The potent four-pot is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and 0-62mph takes just 5.9 seconds. Yet, it can also do nearly 40mpg even when you’re really pushing it.
The GTI also comes with the usual sporty styling treatment, including dual exhaust tips and a set of 18-inch ‘Richmond’ alloy wheels. Inside, there’s a 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and premium sports seats sporting the classic GTI tartan pattern.
Other standard kit includes keyless access, heated front seats, three-zone air-conditioning, a rear view camera, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. On top of all that, because this is still a practical family hatchback, there’s space for four adults inside and a 374-litre boot.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Golf GTI leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Golf GTI page.
Deals on Volkswagen Golf GTI rivals
Check out the Volkswagen Golf GTI deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…