Car Deal of the Day: seriously hot VW Golf GTI is just £305 per month

261bhp for 0-62mph in under six seconds

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£305 per month on three-year lease

Everyone is trying to figure out how to keep their car as cool as possible during the heatwave. But for those who like it hot, right now the genre-defining Volkswagen Golf GTI hot hatch is available for just £305 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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This three-year lease deal is being offered by Rightlease, and while it does require an initial outlay of £3,944, that’s followed by monthly payments of only £305 over a three-year term.

If you think that initial payment is too much to fork out, don’t worry. You can reduce it from the equivalent of 12 months of payments to only six months, which is £2,422 and easier to stomach. In this scenario, the monthly cost only increases to around £350.

Alternatively, you may want to get all your money’s worth and spend as much time as possible with the GTI by opting for a four-year lease. If that’s the case, deals are available from less than £320 per month.

All those prices include the standard limit of 5,000 miles a year, but most people will want to cover more than that in this car. You can also increase the allowance to 8,000 miles for just £14 extra a month, or push it up to 10,000 miles and still only pay £350 per month.