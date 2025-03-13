Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer Pro S Match long-term test: EV meets the harshest of critics… three daughters

Verdict

First impressions of the VW are of a refined, smooth-riding, appealing workhorse. That 424-mile range is a pipe dream – charging to 80 per cent yielded just 224 miles – and the ID maxed out at 100kW on a row of busy chargers. The next six months will reveal if the ID.7 can match e-SUVs for practicality, and beat them on efficiency and dynamics.

Mileage: 1,977 miles

Efficiency: 3.2 miles/kWh

There’s a small but discerning bunch of car buyers who wouldn’t have anything but an estate car. So when Volvo UK stopped selling wagons for a year, it didn’t migrate their buyers into SUVs, it just lost them to other brands.

Big estate cars with electric power is a niche within a niche, one the German brands are just beginning to fill. Volkswagen’s ID.7 Tourer is the size of an aircraft carrier, which would probably be easier to manoeuvre on my wide driveway – five-point turns are common.

I’m not complaining, because big equals bountiful space inside. My three daughters have moaned about being crammed into our Golf GTi for the past six months, but now they can stretch out their legs and pack the footwell with half of their toy collection.