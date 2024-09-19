Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Volkswagen Multivan eHybrid 4Motion adds more power and all-wheel drive

VW’s seven-seat people-carrier now packs 243bhp from its plug-in hybrid system

By:Alastair Crooks
19 Sep 2024
Volkswagen Multivan in the VW range

The IAA Transportation show in Hannover is playing host to a suite of new products from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, and among the highlights is this – a Multivan with four-wheel drive and a plug-in hybrid powertrain called the eHybrid 4Motion.

Although the Multivan has van-like proportions, it uses VW’s MQB evo platform, which means it benefits from broadly the same powertrains as an array of VW Group cars. And as with the recently facelifted Golf, the Multivan is making use of Volkswagen’s new plug-in hybrid system. 

Like the pre-facelift Golf eHybrid, the Multivan eHybrid used to feature a 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an electric motor for a combined 215bhp, while in the Multivan a 13kWh battery offered a potential 30 miles of range. 

The new version, however, comes with a 1.5-litre TSI unit with a larger 19.7kWh battery. Although VW hasn’t said what range this will allow, a respectable increase is expected.

It’s also more powerful with 241bhp, but crucially the Multivan eHybrid sends power to all four wheels thanks to the company’s 4Motion system. It’s the first time VW has combined this new plug-in hybrid set-up with four-wheel drive. 

The Multivan eHybrid 4Motion show car in the images features black wheels and some decals down the side, but it’s a German-market version with the local ‘Bulli’ badge (Bulli is a nickname for VW vans in Germany). We’ll have to wait and see what other changes the eHybrid 4Motion will bring in terms of specification and equipment, but it is likely to be the most expensive iteration of the Multivan.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

