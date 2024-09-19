New 2025 Volkswagen Multivan eHybrid 4Motion PHEV gets 59-mile range

The latest version of the Volkswagen Multivan was revealed back in September at the IAA Transportation show in Germany, but now the company has announced further details of the new plug-in hybrid model, including range and specifications – for the European market at least.

While it’s yet to be launched here in the UK, Volkswagen has put the Multivan eHybrid 4Motion on sale in Europe, priced at 70,668 Euros (roughly £60,000).

Despite what the Multivan’s van-like proportions might suggest, it uses VW’s MQB evo platform, which means it benefits from broadly the same powertrains as an array of VW Group cars. And like the recently facelifted Volkswagen Golf, the Multivan is using Volkswagen’s new second-generation ‘eHybrid’ plug-in hybrid system, along with 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Like the pre-facelift Golf eHybrid, the Multivan eHybrid used to feature a 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an electric motor for a combined 215bhp, while in the Multivan a 13kWh battery offered a potential 30 miles of range.

The new version, however, comes with a 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder unit with a larger 19.7kWh battery, paired with a six-speed automatic. It’s the first time VW has combined this new plug-in hybrid set-up with four-wheel drive and this not only allows for more power (241bhp and 350Nm of torque), but more range too. There’s 59 miles of electric-only range in the Multivan eHybrid 4Motion – almost twice as much as in the old version. The electric drivetrain alone can power the Multivan at speeds of up to 80mph.

Charging has improved over the old Multivan PHEV as well. There’s now a 50kW charging capacity (instead of 3.6kW) so we expect a 20 to 80 per cent top-up to take around 30 minutes.

The Multivan eHybrid 4Motion in the German market comes with the ‘Bulli’ badge (Bulli is a nickname for VW vans in Germany). Inside, we expect the plug-in hybrid edition will retain the same level of equipment as its predecessor, with seven seats, twin 10-inch displays and the option of a huge panoramic sunroof. Pricing and availability in the UK is yet to be confirmed, and if it does go on sale, it’s likely to be the most expensive iteration of the Multivan.

