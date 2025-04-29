Car Deal of the Day: Diesel's not dead, not with a VW Tiguan TDI at this price
Posh and practical, the Tiguan diesel is available to lease for under £400 a month in sporty R Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 January.
- Capable diesel powertrain with good economy
- Posh-feeling interior with lots of kit
- Only £385.86 a month
Diesel might be fading in popularity, but it still has some very loyal followers – particularly those who use their cars for towing or driving longer distances. With this in mind, the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line diesel is perhaps the ultimate caravan-hauling family car, and it is currently available via the Auto Express Buy A Car service for under £400 per month.
The deal is being offered by Carwow Leasey and will set you back £385.86 per month over four years, with an initial payment of £3,767.74. If you plan to make the most of the 2.0-litre diesel engine’s long-distance efficiency – VW claims more than 50mpg is possible in mixed city and motorway driving – then you’ll probably want to extend the annual mileage from 4,000 miles to 10,000. This will only cost you an additional £16.68 per month, and is well worth the peace of mind, in our view.
One of the few remaining family SUVs that still uses diesel, the Tiguan has 148bhp on tap, and dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in 9.4 seconds. But it’s the healthy 360Nm of torque that makes it so adept at towing.
R Line is among the more desirable trim levels in the line-up, with sporty styling cues and figure-hugging heated sports seats. An array of ambient lighting options makes driving the Tiguan at night feel truly special, while VW has addressed several gripes owners had regarding its infotainment system to finally create a smooth and intuitive set-up. Of course, you can always use wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which are both standard-fit.
In terms of practicality, the Tiguan performs well, too; the back seats are roomy enough for adults, with plenty of smart touches such as felt-lined door bins that ensure any rubbish your kids stuff into them won’t noisily rattle around. The load bay, accessed by a powered bootlid, offers over 650 litres of capacity – sufficient room for a couple of large suitcases, or the weekly shop and more.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Tiguan leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Tiguan page.
