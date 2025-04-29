Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Diesel's not dead, not with a VW Tiguan TDI at this price

Posh and practical, the Tiguan diesel is available to lease for under £400 a month in sporty R Line trim. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 January.

By:Tom Jervis
24 Jan 2026
Volkswagen Tiguan UK - front action
  • Capable diesel powertrain with good economy
  • Posh-feeling interior with lots of kit
  • Only £385.86 a month

Diesel might be fading in popularity, but it still has some very loyal followers – particularly those who use their cars for towing or driving longer distances. With this in mind, the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line diesel is perhaps the ultimate caravan-hauling family car, and it is currently available via the Auto Express Buy A Car service for under £400 per month.

The deal is being offered by Carwow Leasey and will set you back £385.86 per month over four years, with an initial payment of £3,767.74. If you plan to make the most of the 2.0-litre diesel engine’s long-distance efficiency – VW claims more than 50mpg is possible in mixed city and motorway driving – then you’ll probably want to extend the annual mileage from 4,000 miles to 10,000. This will only cost you an additional £16.68 per month, and is well worth the peace of mind, in our view. 

One of the few remaining family SUVs that still uses diesel, the Tiguan has 148bhp on tap, and dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in 9.4 seconds. But it’s the healthy 360Nm of torque that makes it so adept at towing.

R Line is among the more desirable trim levels in the line-up, with sporty styling cues and figure-hugging heated sports seats. An array of ambient lighting options makes driving the Tiguan at night feel truly special, while VW has addressed several gripes owners  had regarding its infotainment system to finally create a smooth and intuitive set-up. Of course, you can always use wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which are both standard-fit.

In terms of practicality, the Tiguan performs well, too; the back seats are roomy enough for adults, with plenty of smart touches such as felt-lined door bins that ensure any rubbish your kids stuff into them won’t noisily rattle around. The load bay, accessed by a powered bootlid, offers over 650 litres of capacity – sufficient room for a couple of large suitcases, or the weekly shop and more.

Volkswagen Tiguan UK - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Tiguan leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Tiguan page.

Check out the Volkswagen Tiguan deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

