Car Deal of the Day: Diesel's not dead, not with a VW Tiguan TDI at this price

Capable diesel powertrain with good economy

Posh-feeling interior with lots of kit

Only £385.86 a month

Diesel might be fading in popularity, but it still has some very loyal followers – particularly those who use their cars for towing or driving longer distances. With this in mind, the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line diesel is perhaps the ultimate caravan-hauling family car, and it is currently available via the Auto Express Buy A Car service for under £400 per month.

The deal is being offered by Carwow Leasey and will set you back £385.86 per month over four years, with an initial payment of £3,767.74. If you plan to make the most of the 2.0-litre diesel engine’s long-distance efficiency – VW claims more than 50mpg is possible in mixed city and motorway driving – then you’ll probably want to extend the annual mileage from 4,000 miles to 10,000. This will only cost you an additional £16.68 per month, and is well worth the peace of mind, in our view.

One of the few remaining family SUVs that still uses diesel, the Tiguan has 148bhp on tap, and dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in 9.4 seconds. But it’s the healthy 360Nm of torque that makes it so adept at towing.