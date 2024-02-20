New Volvo EC40 replaces C40 Recharge and gets £52k price tag

The new Volvo EC40 has arrived, with pricing starting from £52,555 for the entry-level version of the brand’s all-electric coupe-SUV. Volvo says both the updated EC40 and its EX40 sibling are on sale now, with first deliveries expected in the summer.

Previously known as the C40 Recharge, the decision to rename the coupe-SUV comes as part of a wider rebranding effort from Volvo, which will see the EX90 and EM90 launch soon. For the EC40 however, it’s more than just a rebadging because there’s new powertrains and visual tweaks for this 2024 update.

The EC40’s upgrades include a new Performance package for Twin Motor models. The changes are software only, and boost peak power by 34bhp to 436bhp. These cars get a new accelerator pedal map for faster responses, plus a dedicated Performance drive mode. The Performance pack can be added at the point of order, or via the Volvo Cars app for owners of existing MY24 cars.

Volvo says it simplified the pricing structure of the EC40 and EX40 by making their respective prices identical, although the EX40 can be had in the cheaper £45,955 Single Motor ‘Core’ trim level where the EC40 starts with the £52,555 Single Motor Plus - representing a £6,650 price increase over the old C40 Recharge.