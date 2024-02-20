Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New Volvo EC40 replaces C40 Recharge and gets £52k price tag

The Volvo EC40 electric coupe-SUV gains more power and range for 2024

by: Alastair Crooks
5 Apr 2024
Volvo EC40 - front12

The new Volvo EC40 has arrived, with pricing starting from £52,555 for the entry-level version of the brand’s all-electric coupe-SUV. Volvo says both the updated EC40 and its EX40 sibling are on sale now, with first deliveries expected in the summer. 

Previously known as the C40 Recharge, the decision to rename the coupe-SUV comes as part of a wider rebranding effort from Volvo, which will see the EX90 and EM90 launch soon. For the EC40 however, it’s more than just a rebadging because there’s new powertrains and visual tweaks for this 2024 update. 

The EC40’s upgrades include a new Performance package for Twin Motor models. The changes are software only, and boost peak power by 34bhp to 436bhp. These cars get a new accelerator pedal map for faster responses, plus a dedicated Performance drive mode. The Performance pack can be added at the point of order, or via the Volvo Cars app for owners of existing MY24 cars.

Volvo EC40 - rear12

Volvo says it simplified the pricing structure of the EC40 and EX40 by making their respective prices identical, although the EX40 can be had in the cheaper £45,955 Single Motor ‘Core’ trim level where the EC40 starts with the £52,555 Single Motor Plus - representing a £6,650 price increase over the old C40 Recharge. 

That Single Motor can be had in standard form or as a new ‘Extended Range’ which ups the range from 331 miles to 346 miles - 3 miles more than the less-slippery EX40. It features a 75kWh battery and an electric motor on the rear axle with 252bhp and 420Nm of torque. The Single Motor Extended Range can be had in £54,305 Plus trim or in £58,355 Ultra. Meanwhile, the previously-mentioned Twin Motor range kicks off at £57,805 in Plus guise and £61,855 in range-topping Ultra. 

The Swedish manufacturer has also revealed a Volvo EC40 Black Edition, which – you guessed it – comes in stealthy Onyx Black paint, with 20-inch black wheels and plenty of gloss black detailing both inside and out. Even the badges are black. The standalone specification, also available on the XC40 and EX40, is offered with a choice of microtech or textile charcoal fabrics inside. Every EC40 gets a contrast black roof as standard and there’s a new Sand Dune exterior colour option. 

We’re yet to see inside the revised EC40 but it’s almost certain the nine-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen will retain its infotainment duties alongside a 12-inch driver’s display.

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

