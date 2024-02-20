Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Volvo EC40: new name for electric Volvo C40 arrives amid model year changes

The EC40 badge takes over on Volvo’s electric-only coupe-SUV, with 436bhp Performance pack and stealthy Black Edition added to range

by: Richard Ingram
20 Feb 2024
Volvo EC40 - front12

The electric-only Volvo C40 has been rebadged EC40, bringing it in line with the maker’s other EVs: the EX30, EX90 and EM90. At the same time, the more practical XC40 SUV switches to become the EX40; petrol and hybrid versions will keep the XC40 name.

More than just a new badge, the EC40’s MY25 upgrades also include a new Performance package for Twin Motor models. The changes are software only, and boost peak power by 34bhp to 436bhp. These cars get a new accelerator pedal map for faster responses, plus a dedicated Performance drive mode. The Performance pack can be added at the point of order, or via the Volvo Cars app for owners of MY24 cars.

The Swedish manufacturer has also revealed a Volvo EC40 Black Edition, which – you guessed it – comes in stealthy Onyx Black paint, with 20-inch black wheels and plenty of gloss black detailing both inside and out. Even the badges are black. The standalone specification, also available on the XC40 and EX40, is offered with a choice of microtech or textile charcoal fabrics inside.

While currently unconfirmed, it’s thought the EC40 range will be bolstered with additional battery and motor combinations. Key to these will be the ability to pair the brand’s longer-range 82kWh battery with the single motor powertrain; previously the bigger battery was only available on Twin Motor cars. This setup has been offered in mainland Europe (as well as other global markets) for some time, but the UK has so far been denied this combination. If offered, it could boost the coupe-SUV’s range to more than 350 miles.

Prices for the new EC40 range haven’t been revealed, but we expect a modest increase on the current car’s £45,905 starting price. That said, the outgoing C40 isn’t available in base ‘Core’ trim, though this may change for MY25.

Volvo has its sights set on becoming an EV-only brand by the end of the decade.

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the our team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

