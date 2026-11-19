Auto Express sister title Carwow has named the Volvo EX60 its Car of the Year for 2027. The electric SUV, which also won the ‘Outstanding EV’ category, impressed with its styling, cossetting interior and incredible range.

Carwow chief content officer Mat Watson had this to say of 2027’s winner: “The Volvo EX60 is as good as electric cars get. It has everything we love about Volvo - that oh-so-desirable Scandi-cool styling, a minimalist and relaxing interior, enough practicality for the family and seats so comfortable you won’t mind spending hours behind the wheel. And you really can spend hours, because the top model manages a staggering 503 miles to a charge.

“It’s great to drive - forgiving over bumps but still pretty agile in corners. As a complete package, it just moves the game on in every department.”

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Meanwhile, BYD came away with the Brand of the Year gong, with Carwow noting its quickly growing range that has something for everyone, from cheap urban transport like the Dolphin Surf all the way up to the world’s fastest car, the Yangwang U9X. Meanwhile, BYD’s Flash Charging tech, which delivers up to 1,500kW, won firm the Tech Trailblazer award.

Fellow Chinese company Geely also did well for itself, with the tough-looking Galaxy Cruiser named ‘Most Talked About Car of 2026’ based on interest from Carwow readers on both its website and social media platforms, while the EX5 electric SUV took the Smart Spender award. It’s priced from £31,990.

It’s not all about pragmatism, though, with a Pleasure of Driving award, which was won this year by the Porsche 911 GT3 S/C. There’s also the Desirability award, which the Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster won on the strength of its “outrageously beautiful” design.

You can head over to Carwow.com to check out the full list of this year’s 14 award winners.