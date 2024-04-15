Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Abarth Classiche 1300 OT is the brand’s mid-engined 75th birthday present to itself

This limited edition Abarth 1300 OT sports car has Alfa Romeo underpinnings

by: Alastair Crooks
15 Apr 2024
Abarth Classiche 1300 OT render - front 4

Abarth’s rich history dates back to 1949 and in the 75 years since, the Italian firm has created some truly incredible cars - both to behold and to drive. To celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2024, Abarth has unveiled the Abarth Classiche 1300 OT - a lightweight sports car that is said to fuse “style, performance, and history”.

The Classiche 1300 OT is based on the Alfa Romeo 4C, but if you’re thinking Abarth could’ve been more creative, remember it was Abarth that laid the ground work for the Alfa in the form of the elegant 1966 Fiat Abarth 1000SP race car - which was, incredibly, derived from the humble Fiat 850. 

Abarth finally created the limited Classiche 1000 SP in 2021, after initial concepts shown in 2009. All five cars were quickly sold out and the Classiche 1300 OT will also be limited to just five units. All available to order right now, although no exact pricing figures have been revealed just yet. 

Like the Classiche 1000 SP, the Classiche 1300 OT will utilise the same 1.75-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the Alfa 4C with an expected power output of around 240bhp. Thanks to extensive use of carbon fibre, the 1300 OT’s kerbweight should be similar to the 1000 SP’s at around 1,074kg - a portly figure compared to the 480kg 1966 Abarth 1000 SP. We expect a 0-62mph time in the region of 4.5 seconds and a 155mph top speed. 

In terms of design, the short wheelbase, roofline and air vents help give away the Alfa Romeo underpinnings, but there are new lights front and rear, new bumpers and even a redesigned plastic engine cover. 

The car has been designed by ‘Stellantis Heritage’ - a department that looks after the ‘historic legacy’ of the various firms under the Stellantis group. Roberto Giolito, Head of Stellantis Heritage said of the Abarth Classiche 1300 OT, “Stellantis Heritage department is paying tribute to fans who still have faith in the founder’s famous motto: “Sunday on the track and Monday in the office”.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

