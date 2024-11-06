Abarth will carry on making fast Fiats, just not the new Fiat 500 hybrid

While Alpine is set to launch six totally bespoke models over the coming years, fellow performance brand Abarth will be sticking to what it knows best: making faster versions of existing Fiat models.

Abarth has 75 years of experience tuning Fiats, for use both on the road and in motorsport, particularly the 500 city car. However it won’t be working on a performance version of the newly announced mild-hybrid 500 Ibrida. Its latest creation is the Abarth 600e – a heavily modified and much more powerful version of the Fiat 600e.

Auto Express spoke to Abarth’s European boss, Gaetano Thorel, at the launch of its new 600e. And when asked about the possibility of a bespoke model or following a similar path to Alpine, he quickly responded: “No, because Abarth has never been a bespoke brand.”

“Karl Abarth [the company’s founder] never made an Abarth car from scratch. He always took a different car and transformed it into an Abarth. When you look at the history of Abarth, it's always been like that. So our job is to take a donor vehicle and make it an Abarth.”

Naturally, this gives us hope that the Italian performance outfit will be allowed to put its spin on the very funky Fiat Grande Panda that’s due to launch later this year. Thorel didn’t reject the idea, however he told us it was simply “too early to say. I mean we still don't have the car!”