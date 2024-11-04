AC Ace ready to show EVs can be lightweight at SEMA 2024

Britain’s oldest active car maker, AC Cars, has announced its new Ace EV roadster will receive its first public outing at this month’s SEMA show in Las Vegas.

Part-built in the UK before being completed in the US, the Ace uses an electric powertrain from Tremec called eGT413, which has been used in electric restomods including a Ford Bronco and a Mustang. The electric motor on the rear axle is good for 301bhp and 500Nm of torque, giving a 4.9-second 0-62mph time.

According to AC, with a 72kWh battery on board, the Ace EV roadster is able to provide more than 200 miles of range, and there’s DC fast-charging capability, too. Weight has been kept to a minimum in the EV, which tips the scales at 1,134kg – only around 36kg more than the combustion-engined alternative.

That alternative comes with a Ford-derived 2.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine putting out 320bhp and 375Nm of torque – enough for a quicker 0-62mph time of 4.6 seconds, although the top speed of 130mph remains the same. Both cars come with disc brakes and four-piston calipers.

AC has made sure the styling of the electric model matches that of the petrol car. The bodywork is made from carbon fibre and is crafted at the firm’s UK facility. The firm has also been careful to retain classic design elements such as the distinctive ‘smiling face’ – made up of the round headlights and grille. The interior features a large wooden wheel and plenty of old-school analogue dials dotted on the dash.

Pre-tax pricing for the Ace Roadster starts at £146,000 for the petrol model and £213,000 for the EV.

