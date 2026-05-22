New Alfa Romeo SUV teased along with exclusive Bottega Fuoriserie project
A new SUV is in the works at Alfa Romeo and it’s set use Stellantis’ latest technology
There’s been plenty to unpick from Stellantis’ Investor Day 2026. Amid the chaos Alfa Romeo gave us a glimpse of its future with a special limited-run car and a new C-segment SUV.
Both vehicles were depicted under covers during Alfa’s section of the presentation. Then a generic model of an Alfa SUV also appeared during the announcement of Stellantis’ all-important new STLA One platform - the tech that will underpin B-segment cars like the next-generation Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa, up to D-segment SUVs.
While Alfa Romeo’s current C-segment SUV, the Tonale, has just received a mid-life refresh, the new model could replace it within a year. Alongside the cloaked mock-up of the SUV, Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis’ Europe Chief Operating Officer said that in the coming year Alfa Romeo “will fully benefit from our global assets - including the STLA One.”
Ned Curic, Stellantis’ Chief Engineering and Technology Officer, said STLA One also gives Stellantis “the flexibility of a multi-energy platform without carrying inefficiencies from one propulsion system to another”. Both pure-electric and hybrid powertrains will be available on the architecture.
The platform is able to accommodate cutting edge technology such as ‘cell-to-body’ which integrates an EV’s battery into the chassis for extra rigidity while simplifying the production process to remove costs.
Given the premium positioning of the Italian brand, the new Alfa SUV is likely to make use of all the technology available to STLA One-based cars. That means elements such as the ‘STLA Brain’, where systems for things like powertrain, chassis and infotainment are centralised in one computer, should be standard on the Alfa Romeo.
We also expect to see the SUV gain ‘Smartcockpit’ technology which provides the driver-interaction layer (voice command and infotainment. As with other Stellantis cars, Smartcockpit’s interface will be bespoke to Alfa Romeo models.
Then there’s steer-by-wire. We’ve already experienced this in the Peugeot Polygon concept, though the set up available in Alfas using STLA One should hopefully get its own configuration to suit the dynamic expectations around the Italian brand.
The other model, labelled as a ‘Bottega Fuoriserie project’, will utilise Alfa Romeo and Maserati design and technology to create limited-edition, halo models like the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and Maserati MCXtrema. The covered car appears to be more practical than either of those Bottega Fuoriserie creations with a high bonnet line and hatchback-style rear end, though we’ll know for sure in the next year or so.
Don’t want to wait that long for a stylish Alfa? Don’t forget about the Junior! Right Now you can enjoy an average saving of £1,200 on the Alfa Romeo Junior Electric when you go to the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...