Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Alfa Romeo SUV teased along with exclusive Bottega Fuoriserie project

A new SUV is in the works at Alfa Romeo and it’s set use Stellantis’ latest technology

By:Alastair Crooks
22 May 2026
Alfa Romeo Tonale - badge

There’s been plenty to unpick from Stellantis’ Investor Day 2026. Amid the chaos Alfa Romeo gave us a glimpse of its future with a special limited-run car and a new C-segment SUV

Both vehicles were depicted under covers during Alfa’s section of the presentation. Then a generic model of an Alfa SUV also appeared during the announcement of Stellantis’ all-important new STLA One platform - the tech that will underpin B-segment cars like the next-generation Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa, up to D-segment SUVs. 

While Alfa Romeo’s current C-segment SUV, the Tonale, has just received a mid-life refresh, the new model could replace it within a year. Alongside the cloaked mock-up of the SUV, Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis’ Europe Chief Operating Officer said that in the coming year Alfa Romeo “will fully benefit from our global assets - including the STLA One.” 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Ned Curic, Stellantis’ Chief Engineering and Technology Officer, said STLA One also gives Stellantis “the flexibility of a multi-energy platform without carrying inefficiencies from one propulsion system to another”. Both pure-electric and hybrid powertrains will be available on the architecture. 

The platform is able to accommodate cutting edge technology such as ‘cell-to-body’ which integrates an EV’s battery into the chassis for extra rigidity while simplifying the production process to remove costs. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Given the premium positioning of the Italian brand, the new Alfa SUV is likely to make use of all the technology available to STLA One-based cars. That means elements such as the ‘STLA Brain’, where systems for things like powertrain, chassis and infotainment are centralised in one computer, should be standard on the Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo C-Segment SUV

We also expect to see the SUV gain ‘Smartcockpit’ technology which provides the driver-interaction layer (voice command and infotainment. As with other Stellantis cars, Smartcockpit’s interface will be bespoke to Alfa Romeo models. 

Then there’s steer-by-wire. We’ve already experienced this in the Peugeot Polygon concept, though the set up available in Alfas using STLA One should hopefully get its own configuration to suit the dynamic expectations around the Italian brand.  

The other model, labelled as a ‘Bottega Fuoriserie project’, will utilise Alfa Romeo and Maserati design and technology to create limited-edition, halo models like the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and Maserati MCXtrema. The covered car appears to be more practical than either of those Bottega Fuoriserie creations with a high bonnet line and hatchback-style rear end, though we’ll know for sure in the next year or so. 

Don’t want to wait that long for a stylish Alfa? Don’t forget about the Junior! Right Now you can enjoy an average saving of £1,200 on the Alfa Romeo Junior Electric when you go to the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Did you know you can sell your car with Auto Express? Get the highest bid from our network of over 5,500 dealers and we'll do the rest. Click here to try Auto Express Sell My Car now...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Stellantis’s new €60bn FaSTLAne plan: What's happening with all those brands?
Stellantis future plan with Day Filosa CEO

Stellantis’s new €60bn FaSTLAne plan: What's happening with all those brands?

Europe gets electric city cars and new crossovers, America gets V8 Rams, and Stellantis gets closer to JLR and the Chinese
News
22 May 2026
Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks
Electric car charging mega test - Renault 5 front angled

Which cars qualify for the electric car grant? Full ECG list with our best (and worst) picks

More than 40 electric cars are now eligible for a Government-funded discount. Which should you go for from the ever-growing list?
News
21 May 2026
Jaguar Land Rover and Stellantis could be about to join forces
Land Rover Discovery main image

Jaguar Land Rover and Stellantis could be about to join forces

Stellantis is looking to JLR for its latest partnership, and it could work out very well for both companies
News
20 May 2026
Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall to “shock” with their future car design
Peugeot Polygon concept - front

Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall to “shock” with their future car design

Stellantis design boss lays out the plan for upcoming design revolution
News
6 May 2026

Most Popular

New BYD Ti7 is China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender, and it’s coming to the UK
BYD Ti7 - front

New BYD Ti7 is China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender, and it’s coming to the UK

A new, high-end, high powered seven-seat SUV is coming from the Chinese brand, with punchy pricing
News
19 May 2026
New Kia EV1 to arrive in 2028, and Hyundai Ioniq 1 won’t be far behind
Kia EV1 - front (watermarked)

New Kia EV1 to arrive in 2028, and Hyundai Ioniq 1 won’t be far behind

The Renault Twingo rival will use a bespoke EV architecture that’s being jointly developed by Kia and Hyundai
News
20 May 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Renault 5 has retro style for under £200 a month
Renault 5 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Renault 5 has retro style for under £200 a month

Prices have dropped for the best-selling Renault 5, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 20 May.
News
20 May 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content