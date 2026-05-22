There’s been plenty to unpick from Stellantis’ Investor Day 2026. Amid the chaos Alfa Romeo gave us a glimpse of its future with a special limited-run car and a new C-segment SUV.

Both vehicles were depicted under covers during Alfa’s section of the presentation. Then a generic model of an Alfa SUV also appeared during the announcement of Stellantis’ all-important new STLA One platform - the tech that will underpin B-segment cars like the next-generation Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa, up to D-segment SUVs.

While Alfa Romeo’s current C-segment SUV, the Tonale, has just received a mid-life refresh, the new model could replace it within a year. Alongside the cloaked mock-up of the SUV, Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis’ Europe Chief Operating Officer said that in the coming year Alfa Romeo “will fully benefit from our global assets - including the STLA One.”

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Ned Curic, Stellantis’ Chief Engineering and Technology Officer, said STLA One also gives Stellantis “the flexibility of a multi-energy platform without carrying inefficiencies from one propulsion system to another”. Both pure-electric and hybrid powertrains will be available on the architecture.

The platform is able to accommodate cutting edge technology such as ‘cell-to-body’ which integrates an EV’s battery into the chassis for extra rigidity while simplifying the production process to remove costs.