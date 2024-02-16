New Alpine A290: first pictures of the French all-electric hot hatch

The new, all-electric Renault 5 will be revealed in Geneva at the end of the month and poised to follow in its tyre tracks with an added sporty focus is the Alpine A290. We’ve seen the hot Alpine in concept form already courtesy of the Alpine A290_ß, but now we have our first images of the new car undergoing development testing.

It may be a fledgling segment, but we’ve seen a few other all-electric hot hatches launch recently with the Abarth 500e and MG4 XPower, plus there’s the upcoming MINI Electric JCW, Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and the possibility of a hot version of the Nissan Micra EV.

What is immediately obvious with this Alpine A290 test car is that it’ll keep the same body shell as the upcoming Renault 5. Despite the camouflage, we can see the headlights are broadly the same as the Renault’s, there are some larger, more aggressive side air intakes on the front bumper and the intricate wheel designs are reminiscent of those on the concept car.

Around to the rear there’s a roof spoiler and while we can’t see the rear lights thanks to some inconveniently placed snow, we expect some design tweaks over the Renault 5’s units. Like at the front, we should also see a revised bumper with a larger diffuser. Alpine has previously said the concept’s bodywork is close to production, so it should certainly stand out in the electric hot hatch sector.

Compared to the Renault 5 with which the A290 shares the same CMF-B EV platform, the Alpine could have a slightly wider track for greater cornering stability, but while the concept was given two electric motors (both on the front axle), the production car will have just one, still with torque-vectoring technology. A selection of drive modes are expected, along with an ‘OV’ (for Overtake) setting which will up power for a short period of time.

Technical specification is yet to be announced but it should get the same 52kWh battery option as the Renault 5. Range will most likely decrease from that car’s 248-mile maximum thanks to the Alpine’s focus on driving performance, however.

Given the Renault 5 is expected to start from around the £30,000 mark here in the UK, the sportier Alpine will easily exceed this, possibly sitting closer to £40,000 when it launches later in the year.

