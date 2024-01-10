Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

(Driver’s) Deal of the Day: sensational Alpine A110 coupe offered with 0% APR

The Alpine A110 two-seater sports car is seriously fun to drive, and now even more accessible with a 0% APR deal

by: Paul Adam
10 Jan 2024
Alpine A110 S - front
  • 0% APR
  • Offer includes A110 GT and track-focused A110 S
  • Available until end of March 2024

Owning an Alpine A110, one of the best sports cars on sale today, just got a little easier thanks to a 0% APR deal from Alpine that runs until the end of March.

This fantastic PCP offer is available direct from Alpine Cars UK, and applies to both the A110 GT and track-focused S models. It’s a three-year PCP finance arrangement with a generous mileage allowance of 10,000 miles per year, allowing you to put one of these supremely capable cars on your driveway for £599 per month after a £6,156 deposit.  

At the end of the agreement Alpine requires an optional final payment of £34,770, although our data suggests that the A110 GT and S models would potentially be worth closer to £40,000 after the three-year finance period, so you may find that there is a little equity to play with if you decide on a further finance deal.

Alpine is also offering a low 2.9% APR deal on standard A110 models, again over three years with the same mileage allowance, but requiring a £7,960 deposit and monthly instalments of £499. 

Regardless of which A110 you choose, one thing’s for certain - you’ll have an exhilarating ownership experience, as few sports cars can match the lightweight coupe’s superb driving dynamics.

The A110 uses a 252bhp 1.8-litre petrol engine to sprint from 0-62 mph in just 4.5 seconds, while its famed ‘Alpine’ chassis and 1,102kg kerb weight mean it’s able to deliver incredible agility out on the road.

Producing 300bhp, the A110 GT offers extra pace, but is still at home around town or on long-distance journeys. Standard features include 18-inch diamond-cut Grand Prix alloy wheels, a Focal Premium audio system and heated seats for extra comfort.

Opting for the A110 S with its ‘Sport’ chassis, means you’ll probably have track use in mind. While standard kit  includes forged 18-inch Fuchs alloy wheels and black boomerang headlamps, the S can also be ordered with semi-slick tyres and an optional specific aerodynamic kit for improved race performance.

All A110 finance deals come with complimentary servicing for the first year, but you’ll have to hurry as offers run until the end of March.

Click here for the Alpine A110 deal or take a look at our previous Deal of the Day...

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

Recommended

Deal of the Day: The Toyota bZ4X is a bargain electric family car at £270 per month
Toyota bZ4X - full front
News

Deal of the Day: The Toyota bZ4X is a bargain electric family car at £270 per month

Solid build quality and strong practicality make Toyota’s bZ4X our Deal of the Day for 9 January
9 Jan 2024
Deal of the Day: spice up your life with an Abarth 695 hot hatch for £169 per month
Abarth 695 Competizione - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: spice up your life with an Abarth 695 hot hatch for £169 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 8 January is this fiery Italian hot hatch in top-flight Competizione trim
8 Jan 2024
Deal of the Day: Grab the tough Dacia Duster for just £98 per month
Dacia Duster - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Grab the tough Dacia Duster for just £98 per month

The Dacia Duster delivers off-road prowess at a bargain price making it our Deal of the Day for 6 January
6 Jan 2024
Deal of the Day: MG4 is a very affordable EV at only £99 per month
MG4 - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: MG4 is a very affordable EV at only £99 per month

Practicality, fun and zero-emissions makes this stupendous MG4 EV offer our Deal of the Day for 5 January
5 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Deal of the Day: Grab the tough Dacia Duster for just £98 per month
Dacia Duster - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Grab the tough Dacia Duster for just £98 per month

The Dacia Duster delivers off-road prowess at a bargain price making it our Deal of the Day for 6 January
6 Jan 2024
Deal of the Day: MG4 is a very affordable EV at only £99 per month
MG4 - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: MG4 is a very affordable EV at only £99 per month

Practicality, fun and zero-emissions makes this stupendous MG4 EV offer our Deal of the Day for 5 January
5 Jan 2024
Volkswagen Golf 2024 facelift: iconic hatchback gains much-needed tech updates
Volkswagen Golf facelift CES - front
News

Volkswagen Golf 2024 facelift: iconic hatchback gains much-needed tech updates

ChatGPT and an interior rethink set to make the Golf 8.5 better than ever
9 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content