(Driver’s) Deal of the Day: sensational Alpine A110 coupe offered with 0% APR

0% APR

Offer includes A110 GT and track-focused A110 S

Available until end of March 2024

Owning an Alpine A110, one of the best sports cars on sale today, just got a little easier thanks to a 0% APR deal from Alpine that runs until the end of March.

This fantastic PCP offer is available direct from Alpine Cars UK, and applies to both the A110 GT and track-focused S models. It’s a three-year PCP finance arrangement with a generous mileage allowance of 10,000 miles per year, allowing you to put one of these supremely capable cars on your driveway for £599 per month after a £6,156 deposit.

At the end of the agreement Alpine requires an optional final payment of £34,770, although our data suggests that the A110 GT and S models would potentially be worth closer to £40,000 after the three-year finance period, so you may find that there is a little equity to play with if you decide on a further finance deal.

Alpine is also offering a low 2.9% APR deal on standard A110 models, again over three years with the same mileage allowance, but requiring a £7,960 deposit and monthly instalments of £499.

Regardless of which A110 you choose, one thing’s for certain - you’ll have an exhilarating ownership experience, as few sports cars can match the lightweight coupe’s superb driving dynamics.

The A110 uses a 252bhp 1.8-litre petrol engine to sprint from 0-62 mph in just 4.5 seconds, while its famed ‘Alpine’ chassis and 1,102kg kerb weight mean it’s able to deliver incredible agility out on the road.

Producing 300bhp, the A110 GT offers extra pace, but is still at home around town or on long-distance journeys. Standard features include 18-inch diamond-cut Grand Prix alloy wheels, a Focal Premium audio system and heated seats for extra comfort.

Opting for the A110 S with its ‘Sport’ chassis, means you’ll probably have track use in mind. While standard kit includes forged 18-inch Fuchs alloy wheels and black boomerang headlamps, the S can also be ordered with semi-slick tyres and an optional specific aerodynamic kit for improved race performance.

All A110 finance deals come with complimentary servicing for the first year, but you’ll have to hurry as offers run until the end of March.

