As befitting a flagship, though, Audi will offer high-end variants including a high-performance SQ9. This model will be powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, probably producing between 550 and 600bhp. This will power all four wheels and offer the brand’s latest chassis technology, such as active anti-roll stabilisation systems and active torque vectoring.

It’s not just the performance aspect that’ll be focused on, though, because a high-end Horch model is also on the cards. This ultra-luxurious sub-brand was briefly reintroduced to the Chinese market in the form of a long-wheelbase A8 saloon. However, the badge will be used again on a new Maybach GLS-rivalling Q9 Horch flagship. It’s unknown whether Audi intends on offering this model in Europe or the UK, however.

Why does the Audi Q9 have to be so big?

The supersized electric car segment has proven to be popular for Audi’s key rivals, especially in markets such as the USA and China, where a car’s sheer size is less of an issue than it would be on UK roads. As a result, expect this new Audi to focus on space inside, offering both a truly luxurious second row and an adult-sized third. The cabin is also likely to feature elements that appeal to those markets, such as plush captain’s chairs in the second row and extensive use of high-end materials and finishes.

The exterior will be very much based on Audi’s current design language, the Q9 being too close to production to adopt the new-age look of the Concept C that made its debut at last year’s Munich Motor Show. As such, this model won’t take on the minimalist look of future Audi models, and instead it will have similar split headlights and a large single-frame grille to models such as the Q3. These details will sit on an upright body with flared wheelarches and a tall rear screen, contrasting with the more streamlined Q7.

Other details have also come to light, including the fact that the production car will probably do without any traditional door handles initially, instead using little nubs on the window line that open the door via an electronic latch – as on the Ferrari Purosangue. However, given that electric door handlessuch as this will soon be outlawed in China, we suspect Audi is also working on a set of physical door handles for the Q9, too. The rear lights follow the same design template set by the new A6 Avant in having a split set of OLED main lights above a thin lightbar and a separate brake light.

Inside, the dashboard will feature Audi’s latest MMI system with a main dual-screen display for the driver, as well as an optional screen for the passenger. Expect a further emphasis on tech in the second row, too, including a possible electrochromic glass roof and the latest active-safety systems.

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