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New Audi Nuvolari will be the rebirth of a sporting great

Audi might be about to show off a new car with an iconic name just in time for the Monaco Grand Prix

By:Jordan Katsianis
3 Jun 2026
Audi Nuvolari teaser

Audi has released a new teaser image suggesting the return of the iconic Nuvolari name from the brand’s back catalogue. The short video released on social media shows an historic F1 car being driven by Tazio Nuvolari, the legendary Italian who inspired the moniker, plus the date of 4 June. 

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Within Audi this nameplate is one that carries a lot of weight. It was applied first to a critical concept car in the brand’s history – and now it might find its way on another. 

The original Nuvolari concept was revealed in 2003 and it previewed a then-new design language for Audi under the leadership of Italian-born designer Walter de Silva. 

The high-performance four-seat coupe was powered by a V10 engine and was one of the first models to feature the iconic single-frame grille that’s gone on to define two decades of design at Audi. 

The company’s current design team – now under another Italian designer, Massimo Frascella – has already shown off a mission statement in the form of the Concept C last year, so that begs the question: what is the Nuvolari coming on 4 June?

Given the date’s proximity to the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, and the fact that Nuvolari was a racing driver, it could be that Audi is about to reveal a new concept car inspired by this heritage. Or could it even be a high-performance road car previewing more of Audi’s future design language – a more production-relevant variant of the Concept C perhaps?

We won’t have to wait long to find out, thankfully. But keep your eyes peeled for something exciting coming from an emboldened Audi. 

If you’re interested in buying a new Audi, make sure to check out the Auto Express Buy a Car service for all the latest deals

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Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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