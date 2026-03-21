Car Deal of the Day: Audi e-tron GT lets you live the Iron Man life for £28,000 less

£28k discounts on one of the best-looking cars on sale

Supercar power and excellent to drive

Nearly 400-mile range and lightning-fast charging

As well as being one of the best-looking cars money can buy, Iron Man’s favourite motor, the Audi e-tron GT, is brilliant to drive with an exceptional ride and features a flawlessly built interior that doesn’t try to overwhelm you with technology. Oh, and right now you can save more than £28,000 on one!

The huge discount is available as part of the March sale event being held by our parent company Carwow, with dealers dropping prices on some of the hottest and most highly rated models on the market in every segment. There are deals available on brand new cars specced by you, or those already in stock at trusted dealers across the country. Offers are available right across the Audi e-tron GT line-up, including for the top-of-the-range RS model that spits out up to 912bhp and can do 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds.

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With the letters GT in its name, you know the stunning Audi is going to be great for long journeys. The ride quality is simply sublime, and it’s superbly refined. Every model also comes with a 97kWh usable battery that delivers close to 400 miles and can be topped up from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 20 minutes, thanks to a 320kW maximum charging speed.