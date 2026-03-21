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Car Deal of the Day: Audi e-tron GT lets you live the Iron Man life for £28,000 less

With jaw-dropping looks, a hi-tech cabin and massive discounts as part of the Carwow March sale, the Audi e-tron GT is our Car Deal of the Day for 21 March

By:Ellis Hyde
21 Mar 2026
Audi e-tron GT - front cornering
  • £28k discounts on one of the best-looking cars on sale
  • Supercar power and excellent to drive
  • Nearly 400-mile range and lightning-fast charging

As well as being one of the best-looking cars money can buy, Iron Man’s favourite motor, the Audi e-tron GT, is brilliant to drive with an exceptional ride and features a flawlessly built interior that doesn’t try to overwhelm you with technology. Oh, and right now you can save more than £28,000 on one!

The huge discount is available as part of the March sale event being held by our parent company Carwow, with dealers dropping prices on some of the hottest and most highly rated models on the market in every segment. There are deals available on brand new cars specced by you, or those already in stock at trusted dealers across the country. Offers are available right across the Audi e-tron GT line-up, including for the top-of-the-range RS model that spits out up to 912bhp and can do 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds. 

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With the letters GT in its name, you know the stunning Audi is going to be great for long journeys. The ride quality is simply sublime, and it’s superbly refined. Every model also comes with a 97kWh usable battery that delivers close to 400 miles and can be topped up from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 20 minutes, thanks to a 320kW maximum charging speed

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The miles can go by very quickly, too, when even the base model produces 575bhp from its dual motors. The e-tron GT is a big and heavy car, weighing in at 2.3 tonnes, but it has a low centre of gravity because the large battery is located under the floor. This is key to the Audi’s impressive balance and sense of poise when cornering.

The e-tron GT comes with a flagship-worthy kit list that includes adaptive air-suspension, four-wheel steering, 18-way adjustable massaging seats, matrix LED laser headlights, a panoramic glass roof, 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus plenty of driver-assistance technology. 

Audi e-tron GT - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are available through our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. You can spec your Audi e-tron GT now and wait for the best offers from leading dealers near you, but the sale only lasts until March 31.

Deals on Audi e-tron GT rivals

BMW I4

BMW I4

New in-stock BMW I4Cash £44,319Avg. savings £11,844
New BMW I4

Configure now

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

New in-stock Porsche Taycan
New Porsche Taycan

Configure now

Lotus Emeya

Lotus Emeya

New in-stock Lotus EmeyaCash £86,305Avg. savings £433
New Lotus Emeya

Configure now

Check out the current Audi e-tron GT deals or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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