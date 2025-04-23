Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Bentley Bentayga Azure marks arrival of 671bhp plug-in hybrid power

771bhp too much? He’s a more demure Bentayga for your tastes

By:Alastair Crooks
23 Apr 2025
Bentley Bentayga Azure - front static

We’ve seen the Continental GT and Flying Spur gain Bentley’s new ‘High Performance Hybrid’ set-up, and now it’s the turn of the best-selling Bentayga, which was revealed with this powertrain at the Shanghai Motor Show

All three cars were on Bentley’s stand in the brand’s high-spec Azure specification. More important than the trim, however, was what was lurking under the bonnet – a new plug-in hybrid powertrain that promises 671bhp and 930Nm of torque. While those numbers are significant, the High Performance Hybrid is a little off the aptly named Ultra Performance Hybrid set-up, which conjures up 771bhp and 1,000Nm of torque

The basic elements are the same between the two PHEVs, with a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 mated to an electric motor, which is powered by a 25.9kWh battery. While the plug-in hybrid system will inevitably bring a gain in weight, we expect the new Bentayga Hybrid to be quick, and possibly even faster than the 650bhp W12-powered 190mph Speed Edition 12

Electric-only running will be possible, but although we haven’t been given a figure for the car’s zero-emission range just yet, expect it to fall short of the smaller, lighter Continental GT’s 53 miles. There’s no word yet on how much the Bentayga will cost with the new High Performance Hybrid powertrain either, although it’ll likely be more expensive than the old V8, edging nearer to the £250,000 mark. 

Like the rest of the range, the High Performance Hybrid will be available in the Bentayga in both Core and the higher-specification Azure trim. It’s the latter that’s been shown off in China – and in Extended Wheelbase form too; this option joined the range in 2023, adding an extra 180mm between the Bentayga’s axles.  

Beyond this, the Bentayga Azure show car comes with ‘Touring Specification’ – in case you wanted your Bentley to be even more relaxing. Along with measures to reduce wind noise and vibration in the cabin, the Touring Specification adds some more driver-assistance technology. As with all Azure models, the Bentayga gets the ‘Front Seat Specification’, bringing 22-way-adjustable seats with heating and ventilation, which Bentley says will “help to maintain the body’s optimum temperature for comfort and alertness”. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

