Bentley’s grand four-door saloon is about to undergo another round of changes, this time focusing on a new look that will bring the model right up to date with its Continental GT sibling.

Bentley hasn’t commented on when we can expect to see the new model, but we suspect it will arrive some time later this year or in early 2027, alongside the forthcoming electric ‘Urban SUV’.

Key changes on this prototype are initially hard to spot, but beneath the stickers for headlights we can see a new design reminiscent of the Continental GT. This will replace the two individual round units with just the one, shorn off at the top for a more ‘angry’ face. These will sit either side of the familiar Bentley grille, with a new lower bumper helping to complement the slimmer headlights.

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There are no other visual changes to the exterior, but expect new rear lights mounted within the same casings to give the back end a lift. New wheels and colour choices are also set to be offered, plus other personalisation elements including coloured brake calipers, bright or blacked-out exterior trim pieces and grille inserts.

Under the skin, Bentley’s V8 plug-in hybrid system will remain in use on most models, but this will also be a chance for the firm to introduce a new entry-level V6 plug-in hybrid system, similar to the previous generation.

While this will produce less power and have a more muted soundtrack than the brawny V8, it should reduce the entry price and possibly bring a longer electric range thanks to improved efficiency within the hybrid components and a lower weight figure.

Prices for the new Flying Spur should kick off at around £200,000, where it will rival high-grade versions of luxury four-door saloons such as the Mercedes S-Class Maybach and BMW’s new Alpina 7 Series.

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