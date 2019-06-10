Best cars for £5,000 or less
Got £5k burning a hole in your pocket? These are the best used cars for your budget
If you have £5,000 to spend on your next car, the range of choice available to you on the used car market is pretty broad. From cheap-to-run family cars and supermini’s to open-top sports cars and SUVs, our experts have rounded up some of the very best cars you can get for £5,000 (or less) right here.
As with any used car, a thorough inspection and test drive is highly recommended. There are plenty of deals to be had within this price bracket and you can afford to be a little more choosy than you would with a cheaper car. Bide your time and seek out solid examples with a decent service history and a fresh MOT – this should offer some peace of mind, helping you avoid cars which are past their prime or require significant work.
With the right amount of research, diligence and checks before you hand over any hard-earned money, you can grab yourself a great £5,000 car with lots of miles left in the tank.
Toyota Prius - £4,400
- Best hybrid for under £5,000
- We found: 1.8 hybrid T3, 2010, 88k miles
- Years produced: 2009-2015
- Engines available: 1.8 hybrid, 1.8 PHEV
For years, the Prius was the only hybrid worth buying and Toyota cornered the market as a result. Now, if you want a cheap hybrid, the model is still pretty much the only option worth considering. The problem is that a lot of £5,000 examples have covered close to 200,000 miles. But there are lower-mileage examples available, especially if you buy privately or settle for an entry-level T3, although the T4 is significantly better equipped.
All Priuses had a 1.8-litre petrol engine and for £5k only a hybrid is within reach; stretch to £6k and a plug-in hybrid could be yours.
|Positives
|Negatives
|Cheap to run
|Dull to drive
|Very refined
|Most are mega-mileage
Mazda 2 Mk2 - £4,795
- Best supermini for under £5,000
- We found: 1.5 Sport, 2012, 65k miles
- Years produced: 2007-2015
- Engines available: 1.3, 1.5 petrol, 1.6 diesel
While everyone is clamouring to buy a Ford Fiesta, the Mazda 2 exists quietly in the background. That’s a shame, because this neat-looking supermini has a lot to offer, including a genuinely enjoyable driving experience and decent equipment levels.
A diesel was offered but it’s rare, so choose from 1.3 or 1.5-litre petrol engines. If you want lots of kit or an automatic gearbox, you’ll need to get the 1.5-litre engine, but if a more basic Mazda 2 and a manual transmission are okay, the 1.3 might suit. There was a stream of high-spec limited-edition 1.3 cars, too.
|Positives
|Negatives
|Dynamically adept
|Refinement not great
|Dependable
|Some flimsy trim
Volkswagen Passat Mk7 - £4,800
- We found: 2.0 TDI Tech S auto, 2013, 76k miles
- Years produced: 2010-2014
- Engines available: 1.4T, 1.8T, 2.0T petrol, 1.6, 2.0 diesel
The Volkswagen Passat is up against very capable rivals, such as the Skoda Octavia, Ford Mondeo and Vauxhall Insignia, but the VW has a level of build quality, refinement and ergonomics that those cars can’t quite match.
It’s popular with fleet buyers, and the result is a plentiful supply of used Passats, invariably with diesel power. That’s no bad thing, because the 2.0-litre TDI engine turns the VW into a great tow car that will despatch the longest journeys without murmur. And even better, this is a car that’s not short of safety equipment to ensure the family is protected.
|Positives
|Negatives
|Roomy cabin
|Dull to drive
|Standard safety kit
|No hatchback
Mercedes SLK Mk2 - £4,850
- Best convertible for under £5,000
- We found: SLK280 auto, 2007, 81k miles
- Years produced: 2004-2011
- Engines available: 1.8, 3.0, 3.5, 5.5 petrol
The Mercedes SLK isn’t the sharpest drive around, but if you want a blend of performance, safety, usability, image, build quality and style, there isn’t much that can compete. Most SLKs for sale at less than £5k are four-cylinder SLK 200 editions, which give a fine blend of performance and economy.
But a 3.0-litre V6 SLK 280 is also within reach, and this will bring a whole new level of effortless performance, plus a seven-speed auto gearbox in place of the four-cylinder’s five-speeder. Manual SLKs do exist, but they’re rare and best avoided.
|Positives
|Negatives
|Looks stylish
|Could be better to drive
|Very well made
|Tiny boot with roof down
Honda CR-V Mk3 - £4,990
- We found: 2.2 i-DTEC ES-T auto, 2010, 77k miles
- Years produced: 2006-2012
- Engines available: 2.0 petrol, 2.2 diesel
You might have to search a bit to find your ideal third-generation Honda CR-V for five grand, because these cars are sought after and many of those available within this budget are Mk2 editions built between 2002 and 2007. It’s worth seeking out a Mk3, though, because the later car has a roomier cabin, higher levels of safety kit and better road manners, as well as more refinement.
Expect typical Honda reliability, although steering racks can fail and so can air-con compressors. Go for a 2010-on example if you’re buying a diesel; these had more power than earlier CR-Vs.
|Positives
|Negatives
|Very practical
|Firm ride
|Low running costs
|No off-road ability
Buying Advice
“You’ll be amazed how much more of the market opens up if you’ve got around £5,000 to spend. Whether it’s a supermini or sports car, there’s so much choice on the second-hand market.” - senior test editor Dean Gibson
