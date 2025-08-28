New BMW i1 will cram big EV tech into a small package
The all-new BMW i1 will rival the all-electric Audi A3 and new Mercedes CLA when it arrives in 2027
BMW is planning to introduce an all-electric version of its next generation 1 Series when the car is revealed in 2027. It’ll be called the BMW i1 and will offer all the big EV-tech advances brought in by the brand’s new generation ‘Neue Klasse’ models, only in a smaller and more affordable package.
It will still have a tough job standing out from rivals, as the latest Mercedes CLA and the forthcoming all-electric Audi A3 will be vying for attention from the same customers that BMW will be targeting.
The new i1 and 1 Series will mimic BMW’s other models in offering similar styling for the ICE and EV options. Our exclusive images show how they will draw from the BMW Neue Klasse concepts in terms of design, too.
We’re too far off the launch of the i1 to have a clear idea of pricing but the Current BMW 1 Series starts from around £32,000 rising to £45,000 for the M135i hot hatch. On our Buy A Car service, there are discounts of over £4,000 on new cars in stock at UK dealers while leasing prices start under £300 per month. The electric Mercedes CLA starts at under £41,000.
What benefits will Neue Klasse tech bring to the i1?
There are multiple benefits that all BMWs using this new technological platform will have, the big ones being efficiency and faster charging. BMW has previously said that bigger batteries are not part of the plan with its future BEV cars, but new technology like an 800V electrical architecture means that BMW will be able to get the most out of the batteries it does fit.
While there are no solid numbers yet, BMW has already confirmed 400kW charging on certain new models like the iX3, plus range improvements of up to around 30 per cent compared to previous models with similarly sized battery packs.
There isn’t a sense of how big the battery packs might be when the i1 arrives in a few years time, but arch-rival Mercedes will offer 58kWh and 85kWh battery options on its new CLA for context.
To compete, BMW will need to offer a range of at least 400 miles for a future i1 model, the benchmark having been set by the CLA with its incredible 485-mile range.
What about the new i1’s design and technology?
BMW hasn’t been spotted testing prototypes of the new BMW 1 Series or i1 as yet, but it should draw from the Neue Klasse concepts in portraying a simpler and more futuristic design.
However, BMW’s recent shake up of its design team has put Oliver Heilmer, the former head of MINI’s design studio, in charge of its new compact and mid-size models including the future i1. With such a long time to wait until we see the car, the impact of a new head of design will certainly be noticed in the final look, especially on a model as important as this.
Inside, we expect to see a slightly less high-end take on BMW’s new panoramic iDrive system. However, it’ll still feature a full-width head-up display, combined with a touchscreen mounted close to the steering wheel.
Anything else we need to know?
Collectively, the C-segment mid-size hatchback and SUV market – whether powered by ICE or EV powertrains – is an incredibly important one for BMW. In conversation with Auto Express earlier this year, BMW’s brand boss Bernd Koerber said: “It’s a very important [car], because what you see in the 1 Series is the highest share of younger drivers. How else are you going to get [those] people into the brand?”
The 1 Series, for two decades, has acted as a profitable entry point into BMW ownership, and an important model for conquest sales. As Koerber has hinted, the hatchback also has one of the youngest demographics of any model in the brand’s line-up. This will only continue, especially as the industry converts to electromobility.
