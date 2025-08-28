New BMW i1 will cram big EV tech into a small package

While there are no solid numbers yet, BMW has already confirmed 400kW charging on certain new models like the iX3, plus range improvements of up to around 30 per cent compared to previous models with similarly sized battery packs.

There isn’t a sense of how big the battery packs might be when the i1 arrives in a few years time, but arch-rival Mercedes will offer 58kWh and 85kWh battery options on its new CLA for context.

To compete, BMW will need to offer a range of at least 400 miles for a future i1 model, the benchmark having been set by the CLA with its incredible 485-mile range.

What about the new i1’s design and technology?

BMW hasn’t been spotted testing prototypes of the new BMW 1 Series or i1 as yet, but it should draw from the Neue Klasse concepts in portraying a simpler and more futuristic design.

However, BMW’s recent shake up of its design team has put Oliver Heilmer, the former head of MINI’s design studio, in charge of its new compact and mid-size models including the future i1. With such a long time to wait until we see the car, the impact of a new head of design will certainly be noticed in the final look, especially on a model as important as this.

Inside, we expect to see a slightly less high-end take on BMW’s new panoramic iDrive system. However, it’ll still feature a full-width head-up display, combined with a touchscreen mounted close to the steering wheel.

Anything else we need to know?

Collectively, the C-segment mid-size hatchback and SUV market – whether powered by ICE or EV powertrains – is an incredibly important one for BMW. In conversation with Auto Express earlier this year, BMW’s brand boss Bernd Koerber said: “It’s a very important [car], because what you see in the 1 Series is the highest share of younger drivers. How else are you going to get [those] people into the brand?”

The 1 Series, for two decades, has acted as a profitable entry point into BMW ownership, and an important model for conquest sales. As Koerber has hinted, the hatchback also has one of the youngest demographics of any model in the brand’s line-up. This will only continue, especially as the industry converts to electromobility.

