New BMW 1 Series and electric i1 to target younger drivers with bold design
The BMW 1 Series is set for a shake-up, with a Neue Klasse front end and a choice of hybrid or battery electric powertrains when it arrives in showrooms in 2027
The big-selling BMW 1 Series needs to be reinvented if it is to continue operating in key European markets, brand boss Bernd Koerber has revealed. The plans will most likely see the firm launch electric and hybrid versions of the popular hatchback in tandem, as previewed in our exclusive images, when the current model is replaced in 2027.
“It has never been a question that we step out of the small-car segment”, Koerber told Auto Express in an exclusive interview at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show. “There are many markets where that is highly relevant; go to Greece, go to Spain, go to Italy – take out the 1 [Series] and that’s one-third of your business. So, if you’re a global player, you had better do things in your home markets which are relevant.
“[Secondly], it’s a very important [car], because what you see in the 1 Series is the highest share of younger drivers. How else are you going to get [those] people into the brand?”
The 1 Series, for two decades, has acted as a profitable entry point into BMW ownership, and an important model for conquest sales. As Koerber has hinted, the hatchback also has one of the youngest demographics of any model in the brand’s line-up.
Koerber continued: “The third one, a benefit of having MINI in the BMW Group, which is sometimes overseen, is that the small-car segment forces you into clever solutions – cost-efficient [ones]. If you step out of the small-car segment, what you lose is the perspective of clever, cost-efficient solutions; in a small-car segment you are forced into it.”
BMW’s senior vice president for brand, product management and connected services went on to state that while car companies often use flagship models to develop innovative, high-cost technology, the same is possible the other way around.
“Once you find [solutions], you can use them also in higher segments where they apply,” he said. “If you ever forget that you have to do a lot with a little, you lose the ability altogether.”
Timescale and naming structure
It means the 1 Series could quickly follow in the footsteps of the 3 Series, which is due to be replaced by the Neue Klasse saloon next year – shortly after the all-new X3 is revealed at the Munich Motor Show in September. These models will be launched with both electric and hybrid powertrains from the outset – with one platform servicing both propulsion types. We know the architecture can be adapted with different wheelbases, making it easy for the brand to fit a 1 Series-sized body for the small-car class.
Following BMW’s well established naming structure, we expect the petrol car to maintain the current model’s badging, with designations such as 120, 123 and M135 – possibly with an ‘e’ to signify plug-in hybrid tech. The electric model is likely to use the i1 moniker, which itself leaves little room for an even more compact car – such as the now-defunct i3.
However, with MINI a key part of the Group’s far-reaching product portfolio, BMW is expected to leave the majority of smaller models to its popular sister brand.
Meanwhile, the now six-year-old F40/F70-generation 1 Series should see its lifespan come to a natural end by 2027, or possibly early 2028 – meaning a Neue Klasse-styled hatchback is probably still at least a couple of years away.
BMW 1 Series design
However, its design is almost certainly going to reference the next 3 Series, and while we’ve not yet seen the production version of that car, we have a good idea of how it will look.
We expect the new 1 and i1 to get a smoother front end, matched to a new take on the firm’s famous kidney grilles that stretches the width of the car and will echo the appearance of the next 3 Series. We’re also likely to see plenty of M-inspired details, big wheels and sharp creases, plus flush door handles to make the car as aerodynamically efficient as possible.
Don’t expect the electric and hybrid versions to differ visually – at least not significantly – because they are more likely to follow the trend championed by the current petrol 5 Series and i5 EVs. The 1 Series is likely to keep its hatchback shape, mostly because the X1 and iX1 already fill the firm’s small SUV requirements, and will continue to do so beyond the end of the decade – this style of car is still strong in BMW’s home market.
Interior and tech
Inside, the 1 Series should get the maker’s latest panoramic iDrive infotainment system, scaled down for both cost and size considerations. We’ll see the usual dark trim and body-hugging sports seats on top-spec versions, plus big-car kit such as wireless phone charging and in-built app connectivity – including the ability to access certain functions from your smartphone. It’ll be continuously connected, too, with the ability to receive over-the-air (OTA) software updates.
The new platform should also see a boost in practicality – not a 1 Series strong point previously– with the longer wheelbase resulting in significantly more rear legroom. A projected boot-capacity figure of around 400 litres would make it more practical than its predecessor, too, if a little short of the class best.
It’s understood that all electric Neue Klasse cars will use an 800-volt architecture, giving the 1 Series a distinct advantage in the small car class. Almost every model in this segment uses 400V electrics.
BMW has previously said that large batteries aren’t part of the plan, instead focusing on super-fast charging speeds and quick top-up times. A range of well over 300 miles is likely, however, allowing the i1 to compete comfortably with rivals such as the new Mercedes CLA, Volkswagen ID.3 and a forthcoming small Audi electric model.
It’s those cars that BMW will be benchmarking with its new 1 Series, as well as conventional petrol models like the VW Golf, Cupra Leon and Mazda 3, which continue to sell well. Higher-spec versions could also look to tempt premium-car buyers out of legacy saloon models such as the 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class.
The scalable Neue Klasse tech should also allow BMW to keep a lid on costs, at least to some degree, particularly given Koerber’s comments about wanting to maintain a strong presence in important European markets that haven’t yet embraced electric cars and prefer traditional bodystyles.
