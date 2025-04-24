New BMW 1 Series and electric i1 to target younger drivers with bold design

The big-selling BMW 1 Series needs to be reinvented if it is to continue operating in key European markets, brand boss Bernd Koerber has revealed. The plans will most likely see the firm launch electric and hybrid versions of the popular hatchback in tandem, as previewed in our exclusive images, when the current model is replaced in 2027.

“It has never been a question that we step out of the small-car segment”, Koerber told Auto Express in an exclusive interview at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show. “There are many markets where that is highly relevant; go to Greece, go to Spain, go to Italy – take out the 1 [Series] and that’s one-third of your business. So, if you’re a global player, you had better do things in your home markets which are relevant.

“[Secondly], it’s a very important [car], because what you see in the 1 Series is the highest share of younger drivers. How else are you going to get [those] people into the brand?”

The 1 Series, for two decades, has acted as a profitable entry point into BMW ownership, and an important model for conquest sales. As Koerber has hinted, the hatchback also has one of the youngest demographics of any model in the brand’s line-up.