Car Deal of the Day: Posh BMW 1 Series is a snip at under £270 a month

You might think a car wearing the BMW badge would be pricey, but that’s not the case with the 1 Series. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 1

By:George Armitage
1 Sep 2025
BMW 1 Series - front cornering
  • BMW image and fun handling
  • Well equipped; frugal
  • Just £265.84 a month 

With all the kudos and kerb appeal the BMW badge offers, you'd think we were joking if we said that you could have one of its most popular models, the 1 Series, for considerably less than £300 a month. Well, stop laughing, because that's exactly what this deal offers.

ElectroLease, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, is offering the classy BMW 1 Series for under £266 a month right now.

After an initial payment of £3,489.08, it's 48 payments of just £265.84. Better still, the four-year deal has a 6,000-mile allowance every year. 

This offer will see you taking the keys to the entry-level 120 Sport. But, despite its low price, it's every inch a BMW. 

For your money, you get LED front and rear lights, alloys, cruise control, rear parking sensors and camera, heated front seats, a large curved display for the touchscreen infotainment system and digital dials, plus built-in sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity.

Under the bonnet is one of BMW's popular little 1.5-litre, three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engines. Despite its diminutive size it packs 168bhp, giving a 0-62mph acceleration time of just 7.8 seconds. It's frugal, too, with a claimed WLTP fuel economy figure of more than 53mpg. 

Of course, being a BMW, driver thrills are in high supply. While it may share a front-wheel drive layout with all other family hatchbacks, the 1 Series feels just that little more engaging, with sharp steering and an agile chassis. Plus, because this is the Sport model, you get a cosseting ride thanks to softer suspension.   

BMW 1 Series - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BMW 1 Series leasing offers from leading providers on our BMW 1 Series page.

Check out the BMW 1 Series deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and isresponsible for creating content the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

