Car Deal of the Day: Dacia’s baby EV at a price to put a Spring in your step
The Dacia Spring’s small size and low price could make it the perfect urban runaround. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 16
Thanks to the Government's Electric Car Grant, electric car leasing prices are changing on a near daily basis. But not so with the Dacia Spring, as this dinky EV has resolutely remained great value for money for most of this year with deals just like the one we have here.
Big-time dealer group Evans Halshaw is offering the Spring on a lease deal for a measly £103.75 a month right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. All you have to pay to get the agreement up and running is a miniscule £1,486.
This three-year deal has a mileage cap of 5,000 a year, but this can be doubled for just over a tenner extra a month.
Most owners, however, will stick with the lower mileage cap to keep costs low, and for the simple reason that the Spring is more of an urban car than a mile-muncher.
This deal is for the smallest battery, so 26.8kWh, giving a claimed range of 140 miles. A 44bhp electric motor on the front axle actually provides pretty decent performance, mostly thanks to how light the Spring is (it's under 1,000kg).
The Spring is perfect for town thanks to its diminutive proportions, light steering, and excellent all-round visibility. It's a treat to park in tight spaces, too, but it can hold its own on the motorway with its 78mph top speed.
It's not the roomiest car, but nor should you expect it to be; you can squeeze in four adults and the boot is surprisingly very decent at 308 litres.
This deal is for the entry-level Expression model, which gets you air conditioning, a seven-inch digital driver's display and ISOFIX points in the back seats. This is the model we'd stick with; currently another broker is offering the better equipped Extreme for £174.37 a month, which is a little too pricey in our book.
Stick with this £103 Spring and it could be the perfect cheap urban runaround, shopping and train station car.
