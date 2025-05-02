Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Dacia’s baby EV at a price to put a Spring in your step

The Dacia Spring’s small size and low price could make it the perfect urban runaround. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 16

By:George Armitage
16 Oct 2025
Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - full front
  • Easy to park, roomy 308-litre boot
  • 140-mile range
  • Only £103.75 a month 

Thanks to the Government's Electric Car Grant, electric car leasing prices are changing on a near daily basis. But not so with the Dacia Spring, as this dinky EV has resolutely remained great value for money for most of this year with deals just like the one we have here.

Big-time dealer group Evans Halshaw is offering the Spring on a lease deal for a measly £103.75 a month right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. All you have to pay to get the agreement up and running is a miniscule £1,486.

This three-year deal has a mileage cap of 5,000 a year, but this can be doubled for just over a tenner extra a month. 

Most owners, however, will stick with the lower mileage cap to keep costs low, and for the simple reason that the Spring is more of an urban car than a mile-muncher. 

This deal is for the smallest battery, so 26.8kWh, giving a claimed range of 140 miles. A 44bhp electric motor on the front axle actually provides pretty decent performance, mostly thanks to how light the Spring is (it's under 1,000kg). 

The Spring is perfect for town thanks to its diminutive proportions, light steering, and excellent all-round visibility. It's a treat to park in tight spaces, too, but it can hold its own on the motorway with its 78mph top speed. 

It's not the roomiest car, but nor should you expect it to be; you can squeeze in four adults and the boot is surprisingly very decent at 308 litres.

Dacia Spring Extreme 65 - dash

This deal is for the entry-level Expression model, which gets you air conditioning, a seven-inch digital driver's display and ISOFIX points in the back seats. This is the model we'd stick with; currently another broker is offering the better equipped Extreme for £174.37 a month, which is a little too pricey in our book. 

Stick with this £103 Spring and it could be the perfect cheap urban runaround, shopping and train station car.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Dacia Spring leasing offers from leading providers on our Dacia Spring page.

Deals on Dacia Spring rivals

Leapmotor T03

Leapmotor T03

New Leapmotor T03
Fiat 500

Fiat 500

New Fiat 500From £322 ppm**
Hyundai Inster

Hyundai Inster

New Hyundai InsterFrom £273 ppm**

Check out the Dacia Spring deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Formentor mixes efficiency with excitement for just £237 a month
Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Formentor mixes efficiency with excitement for just £237 a month

It’s a sporty SUV with the potential to seriously slash running costs – the Cupra Formentor PHEV is our Deal of the Day for October 15
News
15 Oct 2025
Cheapest cars to buy 2025
Cheapest cars - header image

Cheapest cars to buy 2025

Searching for a brand-new bargain? These are the cheapest cars in the UK right now
Best cars & vans
15 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: £187 per month Omoda 5 does a good Nissan Qashqai impression for a lot less
2024 Omoda 5 prototype - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: £187 per month Omoda 5 does a good Nissan Qashqai impression for a lot less

The Omoda 5 ticks all the boxes, especially when it comes to value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 14.
News
14 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: fully-loaded VW Passat PHEV for £235 a month seems like crazy value
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: fully-loaded VW Passat PHEV for £235 a month seems like crazy value

The Passat has been a family favourite for decades – and the latest model is no different. It’s our Deal of the Day for October 13.
News
13 Oct 2025

Most Popular

New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs

The new Land Rover Defender Sport is set to sit below the existing Defender in the Land Rover range, with our exclusive images previewing how it could…
News
12 Oct 2025
New Leapmotor B10 2025 review: budget brand's best EV yet
Leapmotor B10 - front action

New Leapmotor B10 2025 review: budget brand's best EV yet

The new Leapmotor B10 is a serious player in the small electric SUV sector, boasting good range, plenty of kit and a tempting price tag
Road tests
14 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content