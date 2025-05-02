Car Deal of the Day: Dacia’s baby EV at a price to put a Spring in your step

Easy to park, roomy 308-litre boot

140-mile range

Only £103.75 a month

Thanks to the Government's Electric Car Grant, electric car leasing prices are changing on a near daily basis. But not so with the Dacia Spring, as this dinky EV has resolutely remained great value for money for most of this year with deals just like the one we have here.

Big-time dealer group Evans Halshaw is offering the Spring on a lease deal for a measly £103.75 a month right now through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. All you have to pay to get the agreement up and running is a miniscule £1,486.

This three-year deal has a mileage cap of 5,000 a year, but this can be doubled for just over a tenner extra a month.

Most owners, however, will stick with the lower mileage cap to keep costs low, and for the simple reason that the Spring is more of an urban car than a mile-muncher.

This deal is for the smallest battery, so 26.8kWh, giving a claimed range of 140 miles. A 44bhp electric motor on the front axle actually provides pretty decent performance, mostly thanks to how light the Spring is (it's under 1,000kg).