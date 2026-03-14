Car Deal of the Day: BMW iX with £23,000 off? Step this way...

£23k discounts on one of the best SUVs on sale

Fantastic to drive, like a BMW should be

Spacious and luxurious interior with excellent tech

The BMW iX is one of the best SUVs on the market at the moment, electric or not. It finds the perfect balance between performance, handling and comfort, the interior offers limousine levels of quality, the tech onboard is fantastic and it’s efficient. Even with its enormous kidney grilles, this large and luxurious model is a very attractive package, especially right now when you can save around £23,000 on one.

The huge discount is available as part of the March sale event being held by our parent company Carwow, with dealers dropping prices on some of the hottest and most highly rated models on the market in every segment. There are deals available on brand new cars specced by you, or those already in stock at trusted dealers across the country. Offers are available right across the BMW iX line-up, including the top-of-the-range M70 model with 650bhp and a 0-62mph time of just 3.5 seconds.

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However, you don’t have to shell out for the range-topper to get the best experience, or the biggest discount. Through our Buy A Car service we found an offer for a mid-range xDrive60 in M Sport trim with the optional Tech, Pro and Sky package. An example like this would normally cost more than £100,000, but thanks to the sale it can be yours for just £78,000.