Car Deal of the Day: BMW iX with £23,000 off? Step this way...
Right now you can save more than £20k off the list price of BMW’s all-electric flagship SUV as part of the Carwow March sale. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 March
- £23k discounts on one of the best SUVs on sale
- Fantastic to drive, like a BMW should be
- Spacious and luxurious interior with excellent tech
The BMW iX is one of the best SUVs on the market at the moment, electric or not. It finds the perfect balance between performance, handling and comfort, the interior offers limousine levels of quality, the tech onboard is fantastic and it’s efficient. Even with its enormous kidney grilles, this large and luxurious model is a very attractive package, especially right now when you can save around £23,000 on one.
The huge discount is available as part of the March sale event being held by our parent company Carwow, with dealers dropping prices on some of the hottest and most highly rated models on the market in every segment. There are deals available on brand new cars specced by you, or those already in stock at trusted dealers across the country. Offers are available right across the BMW iX line-up, including the top-of-the-range M70 model with 650bhp and a 0-62mph time of just 3.5 seconds.
However, you don’t have to shell out for the range-topper to get the best experience, or the biggest discount. Through our Buy A Car service we found an offer for a mid-range xDrive60 in M Sport trim with the optional Tech, Pro and Sky package. An example like this would normally cost more than £100,000, but thanks to the sale it can be yours for just £78,000.
The xDrive60 features a whopping 111.5kWh battery that provides up to 426 miles of range, while dual electric motors deliver 544bhp and all-wheel drive, allowing this 2.6-tonne SUV to do 0-62mph in a mere 4.6 seconds. It’s similarly fast to charge, with a 10 to 80 per cent top-up taking about half an hour thanks to a maximum charging speed of 195kW.
In M Sport trim, the iX gets a more aggressive look plus sports seats up front and an M Sport leather steering wheel. Other standard equipment includes a 12.3-inch driver’s display and 14.9-inch central touchscreen housed in a single curved panel, a Harman Kardon surround sound system, adaptive LED headlights and adaptive cruise control. With this particular model, though, you also get a panoramic Sky Lounge sunroof plus many other luxuries.
There’s loads of room for passengers to stretch out in the back of the iX, and a huge 500 litres of boot capacity for all their stuff. The quality of the interior, meanwhile, is truly fantastic.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are available through our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. You can spec your BMW iX now and wait for the best offers from leading dealers near you, but the sale only lasts until March 31.
Deals on BMW iX rivals
Check out the current BMW iX deals or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…