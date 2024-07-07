BMW iX1 eDrive20 M Sport long-term test: lack of driving thrills dents its appeal

Verdict

The BMW iX1 has proved to be a practical, efficient and easy car to live with, thanks in part to a useful real-world range – exactly what most people want from a premium electric SUV. But it simply lacks the ability to put a smile on our face or deliver any sort of driving thrills that would make it the multi-talented everyday car we were hoping for.

Mileage: 2,819

2,819 Efficiency: 3.7mi/kWh

I’ve been living with the BMW iX1 fleet car for a few months now. During a busy summer of trips across the country, running around town, hauling miscellaneous loads and occasionally taking on taxi duties, this very handsome EV has been nothing but a solid, dependable companion.

Admittedly, unlike some of my colleagues, I don’t have any rugrats to take on weekend getaways to the seaside that would require me to fill my car right to the roofline with their assorted paraphernalia. But even so, I’ve yet to find the limits of the iX1’s practicality.

The 490 litres of boot space is decent and the handy underfloor storage keeps all the charging cables out of sight. No passengers have complained about space in the back, either. Even with the big, bucket-style M Sport front seats positioned to accommodate six-foot-tall adults, there’s still plenty of legroom on offer in the rear of the cabin. By the way, those optional seats are fabulous, and well worth the extra £670 in my opinion.