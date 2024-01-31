New BMW iX2 eDrive20 launched: cheaper version of the all-electric coupe SUV dips under £51k

The BMW iX2 only launched in late 2023, but now the brand has added a new model to the all-electric coupe-SUV’s line up called the eDrive20. It’ll go on sale in the UK from March with pricing kicking off at £50,710.

BMW’s new iX2 is its first all-electric coupe-SUV, a surprising fact given the German maker practically invented the coupe-SUV genre with the X6 and has seven ‘i’ electric cars in its range.

The new iX2 is pitched as a sportier variant of the iX1 SUV and shares plenty of design and technology with its more practical electric sibling. The iX1 already has an eDrive20 variant and the iX2 essentially borrows the same setup. The price tag of the eDrive20 undercuts the existing xDrive30 by £6,735, but is £4,505 more expensive than the iX1 eDrive20.

The BMW iX2 eDrive20 makes use of a single motor mounted on the front axle, instead of the xDrive30’s dual-motor, all-wheel drive layout. Despite using the same 64.8kWh battery, the eDrive20’s range is 18 miles better than the all-wheel drive model at 297 miles. That’s also one mile better than the iX1 eDrive20 can offer.

The single electric motor in the iX2 provides 204bhp and can sprint from 0-62mph in 8.6 seconds - identical figures to the iX1 eDrive20. That’s some way off the 5.6-second 0-62mph time of the 309bhp iX2 xDrive30 though.

As for eDrive20’s charging speeds, it’s the same battery as the xDrive30 so there are no changes here with a maximum rate of 130kW. BMW says ten minutes of fast-charging can provide 75 miles of range.

While BMW hasn’t said what equipment the entry-level model will receive, we expect it to mirror the iX1 eDrive20. That means a 10.7-inch driver’s screen and 10.25-inch infotainment display featuring BMW’s latest OS9 operating system. Given it’s a sportier bodystyle compared to the iX1, the iX2 will most likely gain things like larger 18-inch wheels as standard and window tints. BMW says that all model variants of the X2 and iX2 will gain extra paint finishes from March 2024.

Click here for our list of the best electric cars to buy...