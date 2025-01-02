Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BYD vying with Tesla to be world’s best-selling EV brand after record 2024

Chinese EV maker reported record sales despite rising tariffs

By:Alastair Crooks
2 Jan 2025
BYD Seal - full front

A bumper December helped Chinese automotive giant BYD to reach a total of 4,272,145 electrified vehicle sales for 2024, putting it firmly on track to become the best-selling electric car brand in the world. 

All-electric vehicles represented 41.5 per cent of BYD total sales with 1.7m BEVs sold and hybrids securing the rest. Vying with BYD is Tesla, which will reveal its 2024 sales figures in the first quarter of 2025. Tesla delivered 1.8m pure-EVs in 2023, though the American firm was 2.3 per cent down on this figure after nine months in 2024. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

BYD’s 2024 sales are up a whopping 41.3 per cent compared with 2023, and in each of the final three months of the year, the firm secured more than 500,000 sales. BYD’s figures are a combination of passenger cars and commercial vehicles – for example, more than 1,800 BYD buses are already in service here in the UK. Around 90 per cent of BYD’s global sales come from China, where it places ahead of Volkswagen, Toyota and Honda. The Chinese car market is expected to sit just below 30 million sales for 2024. Global car sales are forecast to reach around 88 million units for 2024 – roughly 1.7 per cent up on 2023. 

To compete with BYD’s success (and that of other Chinese firms) Honda and Nissan recently announced plans for a merger. Combined, the two Japanese companies' car sales would total seven million. 

Chinese car firms such as BYD have faced pushback from markets including Europe, where the EU confirmed tariffs of 35 per cent on imported vehicles from China, on top of an existing 10 per cent import duty. Meanwhile, the United States and Canada have imposed a 100 per cent duty on EVs from China. However, the UK has decided against implementing the same tariffs as the EU on BYD’s electric cars, because the firm has built a factory in Turkey, and so avoids any import duty. 

BYD has faced some other issues in recent weeks, with more than 160 workers rescued from ‘slavery’ conditions from its plant in Brazil – the largest overseas market for BYD. According to the Public Ministry of Labor in Brazil, workers had to deal with ‘poor hygiene conditions’, plus passports and salaries being ‘withheld’. The factory was scheduled to be functional by March this year. 

Looking for an EV? These are the best electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New BYD Atto 2 on its way to fight the Vauxhall Frontera
BYD Atto 2 - front

New BYD Atto 2 on its way to fight the Vauxhall Frontera

Launched in China earlier this year as the BYD Yuan Up, this new all-electric crossover has an official range of just 193 miles
News
19 Dec 2024
BYD’s aquatic-themed badges hint at more models to come
BYD Seal U DM-i - BYD badge

BYD’s aquatic-themed badges hint at more models to come

Chinese brand’s curious new naming convention leaves room for continued market expansion
News
13 Nov 2024
BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

BYD Atto 3 given worst Euro NCAP driver-assistance score ever

Euro NCAP says it doesn’t recommend the BYD Atto 3’s adaptive cruise control system, given that it “effectively switches off” after periods of driver …
News
25 Oct 2024
Paris Motor Show 2024: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars
Paris Motor Show 2024 - header image

Paris Motor Show 2024: full show round-up and all the exciting new cars

The all-new Renault 4, MINI John Cooper Works and Dacia Bigster were among the models on display at this year’s Mondial de L’Auto
News
16 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Ford Sierra vs MG Montego retro test: they were acceptable in the 80s, but what about now?
Ford Sierra vs MG Montego - header

Ford Sierra vs MG Montego retro test: they were acceptable in the 80s, but what about now?

When Auto Express first hit newsagents’ shelves in 1988, these popular saloons were battling it out in company car parks. Some 36 years later, how wil…
Car group tests
29 Dec 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Nissan Qashqai is a new year treat at £212 a month
Nissan Qashqai e-Power N-Design - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Nissan Qashqai is a new year treat at £212 a month

The Nissan Qashqai is a very popular SUV – and it’s fantastic value for money as our Deal of the Day for 30 December goes to show
News
30 Dec 2024
Are electric HGVs the future? MAN eTGX truck put to the test
MAN eTGX truck test: Dan Lester and Chris Rosamond

Are electric HGVs the future? MAN eTGX truck put to the test

Articulated lorries aren’t immune from the switch to electric power, as we find out when we drive MAN’s eTGX truck
Features
27 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content