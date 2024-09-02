New entry-level BYD Dolphin starts from £26,195: the MG4 had better watch out

The BYD Dolphin has just received a £4,000 price cut, thanks to the introduction of two new entry-level models. As a result, the electric supermini now starts from £26,195, which is less than the £26,995 entry-level MG4 SE EV.

The fresh ‘Active’ and ‘Boost’ versions of the BYD Dolphin are available to order now and both feature a 44.9kWh ‘blade’ battery, compared with the 60kWh unit that’s fitted to higher-spec variants. The 44.9kWh battery provides a range of up to 211 miles in Active models, or 193 miles if you go for the more powerful Boost variant.

BYD’s newcomers both use a single electric motor to drive their front wheels, but Active cars produce just 94bhp and 180Nm of torque, while the Boost version ups this to 174bhp and 260Nm. This cuts the 0-62mph time down from 12.3 to 7.5 seconds.

Fully recharging the new 44.9kWh battery takes a little over seven hours using a typical 7kW home wallbox, while a 10 to 80 per cent top-up from a 100kW DC rapid charger should take less than 40 minutes.

Standard equipment on even the base Active model includes LED headlights, alloy wheels, a 12.8-inch rotatable central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a five-inch digital driver’s display, vegan leather-effect upholstery, keyless entry and start, and a 360-degree parking camera system.

An energy-saving heat pump also features as standard on every Dolphin. This warms the cabin when it gets cold, and helps preserve as much of the driving range as possible. An extensive suite of driver-assistance tech is provided, too, such as adaptive cruise control, a door-opening warning, blind-spot detection and a driver-fatigue alert.

Upgrading to Boost specification costs an extra £970, with the main benefit being the more powerful e-motor, but it also adds 17-inch wheels and an 11kW onboard AC charger.

