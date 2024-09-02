Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New entry-level BYD Dolphin starts from £26,195: the MG4 had better watch out

The electric supermini also manages to undercut the most basic edition of the Vauxhall Corsa Electric

by: Ellis Hyde
2 Sep 2024
BYD Dolphin Active - front tracking14

The BYD Dolphin has just received a £4,000 price cut, thanks to the introduction of two new entry-level models. As a result, the electric supermini now starts from £26,195, which is less than the £26,995 entry-level MG4 SE EV.

The fresh ‘Active’ and ‘Boost’ versions of the BYD Dolphin are available to order now and both feature a 44.9kWh ‘blade’ battery, compared with the 60kWh unit that’s fitted to higher-spec variants. The 44.9kWh battery provides a range of up to 211 miles in Active models, or 193 miles if you go for the more powerful Boost variant.

BYD’s newcomers both use a single electric motor to drive their front wheels, but Active cars produce just 94bhp and 180Nm of torque, while the Boost version ups this to 174bhp and 260Nm. This cuts the 0-62mph time down from 12.3 to 7.5 seconds.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Fully recharging the new 44.9kWh battery takes a little over seven hours using a typical 7kW home wallbox, while a 10 to 80 per cent top-up from a 100kW DC rapid charger should take less than 40 minutes. 

Standard equipment on even the base Active model includes LED headlights, alloy wheels, a 12.8-inch rotatable central touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a five-inch digital driver’s display, vegan leather-effect upholstery, keyless entry and start, and a 360-degree parking camera system.

An energy-saving heat pump also features as standard on every Dolphin. This warms the cabin when it gets cold, and helps preserve as much of the driving range as possible. An extensive suite of driver-assistance tech is provided, too, such as adaptive cruise control, a door-opening warning, blind-spot detection and a driver-fatigue alert.

Upgrading to Boost specification costs an extra £970, with the main benefit being the more powerful e-motor, but it also adds 17-inch wheels and an 11kW onboard AC charger. 

Now check out the cheapest electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best electric cars 2024: the top 20 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best electric cars 2024: the top 20 EVs you can buy today

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
30 Aug 2024
Car Deal of the Day: well-equipped BYD Dolphin with 265-mile range for £247 per month
BYD Dolphin - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: well-equipped BYD Dolphin with 265-mile range for £247 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 15 August gets you into BYD’s impressive compact EV for less than £250 per month
15 Aug 2024
BYD Dolphin Design long-term test: motorway trips uncover supermini EV's niggles
Auto Express chief sub-editor Andy Pringle standing next to the BYD Dolphin with a pair of ear protectors
Long-term tests

BYD Dolphin Design long-term test: motorway trips uncover supermini EV's niggles

Second report: Motorway jaunts reveal noisy foible with EV supermini
8 Aug 2024
Cheapest electric cars on sale 2024
Cheapest electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Cheapest electric cars on sale 2024

Electric cars are often dismissed for being too expensive, so we've put together a list of the ten cheapest electric cars money can buy
24 Jun 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: refreshed Volkswagen Golf GTI is a bargain at this price!
New Volkswagen Golf GTI - front static
News

Car Deal of the Day: refreshed Volkswagen Golf GTI is a bargain at this price!

Our Day of the Day for 30 August is on the segment-defining Golf GTI hot hatch
30 Aug 2024
Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement
HM Treasury sign
News

Pay-per-mile road tax: strong voices for and against possible Autumn Budget announcement

The RAC thinks a road pricing model could be the best and fairest way to address the government’s financial problems, others disagree
30 Aug 2024
7 in 10 drivers make the same mistake when merging in-turn
UK Motorway
News

7 in 10 drivers make the same mistake when merging in-turn

Most drivers merge in traffic as soon as possible “so as not to appear rude”, despite contrary guidance from the Highway Code
19 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content