Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal U is 50-mile plug-in hybrid SUV for £224 a month

Strong list of standard equipment; free metallic paint

Efficient plug-in hybrid; 50 miles EV range

Just £223.99 a month

BYD is arguably the most well-known of the new crop of Chinese car brands to have appeared in the UK over the past year, but it only specialises in electric cars, right?

Well, no actually, as the BYD Seal U DM-i is the first in a wave of plug-in hybrids planned to launch here. Judging by this deal, you don't have to pay through the nose to get this plug-in hybrid family SUV, either.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, BYD dealer DM Keith is offering the Seal U for just £223.99 a month – that's considerably less than a whole load of similar plug-in hybrid high-riders from European brands.

To kick start this 36-month deal, all that's needed is a £2,687.88 initial payment. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year – and that's it as this broker isn’t offering longer mileage terms.

Here, you'll be getting the keys to the Boost model which gets the smallest battery option. An 18.3kWh pack gives an electric range of 50 miles – that's pretty good compared to rivals. You can go for the Comfort model that gives you an incredible 75 miles of range, but we don't think it's worth the extra £30 a month.