Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal U is 50-mile plug-in hybrid SUV for £224 a month
BYD is arguably the most well-known of the new crop of Chinese car brands to have appeared in the UK over the past year, but it only specialises in electric cars, right?
Well, no actually, as the BYD Seal U DM-i is the first in a wave of plug-in hybrids planned to launch here. Judging by this deal, you don't have to pay through the nose to get this plug-in hybrid family SUV, either.
Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, BYD dealer DM Keith is offering the Seal U for just £223.99 a month – that's considerably less than a whole load of similar plug-in hybrid high-riders from European brands.
To kick start this 36-month deal, all that's needed is a £2,687.88 initial payment. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year – and that's it as this broker isn’t offering longer mileage terms.
Here, you'll be getting the keys to the Boost model which gets the smallest battery option. An 18.3kWh pack gives an electric range of 50 miles – that's pretty good compared to rivals. You can go for the Comfort model that gives you an incredible 75 miles of range, but we don't think it's worth the extra £30 a month.
Spec-wise, Boost is very well equipped, with features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 10-speaker sound system, 19-inch alloys, Vegan leather interior, and BYD's trademark rotating touchscreen all coming as standard. Metallic paint is also thrown in.
That battery pack is hooked up to a 1.5-litre petrol engine, with total power coming to 214bhp. Acceleration is surprisingly brisk at 8.9 seconds, and the car favours electric running for most of the time, so it's quiet on the move with good refinement levels. And, as with all PHEVs, it's a good idea to keep that battery pack topped up for maximum efficiency, although BYD does claim 50mpg even when the battery is empty.
There's not much fun to be had behind the wheel compared to a Ford Kuga plug-in hybrid or even a Kia Sportage, but it's a family SUV after all. On the whole it's perfectly fine.
As we've come to expect from BYD, interior fit and finish is at a very high level. It's a comfortable car to be in, and there's loads of room in the back so six-foot passengers won't have anything to complain about.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top BYD Seal U leasing offers from leading providers on our BYD Seal U page.
