Although we saw a facelift for the Seal in Chinese markets in 2024, our 2026 model doesn’t get that car’s new steering wheel, dash or centre console. Instead the headrests on the seats (which are still trimmed in Nappa leather) have the BYD logo removed, while the NFC logo – BYD’s NFC card acts as a key for the car – on the central armrest has also been ditched.

Other changes include a new driver-monitoring system, which complies with the “latest and most stringent safety standards”, according to BYD. There’s also a Bluetooth key to allow drivers to access the car via a smartphone.

The Seal has also gained extra space inside. The boot capacity has increased from 400 litres to 485 litres, and there’s a new pair of tethering hooks, too. The front boot gets a new casing that ups the storage capacity by 19 litres, to 72 litres – enough for a charging cable or even a carry-on suitcase, BYD claims.

The standard kit list previously available on the Design and Excellence remains the same. Design includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, electrically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system and an electric tailgate. Excellence adds features such as a head-up display plus four-wheel drive, due to its additional motor at the front.

Also unchanged on the 2026 car is performance and range. The Design 308bhp rear-mounted motor provides a 5.9-second 0-62mph time, while the Excellence drops this to 3.8 seconds, thanks to its dual-motor 523bhp output. To help keep that power manageable, the Excellence retains its semi-adaptive suspension with variable frequency dampers.

Range still stands at 354 miles for the Design and 323 miles for the Excellence, with both utilising the same 82.5kWh battery. Charging from 10 to 80 per cent takes 37 minutes on a maximum 150kW charge.

