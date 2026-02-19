New BYD Seal 2026 updates bring bigger boot, bigger ‘frunk’ and more
BYD has given the Seal EV more space and new technology, but with the same performance as before
BYD’s model range is growing thick and fast with the new Sealion 5 and Atto 2 recently joining the line-up. But the Chinese firm is looking to update its older cars, too. The Atto 3 has just been facelifted and now we have the newly refreshed BYD Seal as well.
The Seal remains BYD’s all-electric saloon that takes the fight to the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Polestar 2 – all of which have received their own updates since BYD’s model arrived in the UK in 2023. There’s also brand-new alternatives such as the MG IM5, which can be had with massive average saving via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
The changes to the 2026 Seal are aimed at improving practicality and safety technology, according to BYD. There’s not much difference on the outside, although there’s a new design for the 19-inch wheels, plus three fresh exterior paint finishes, including Ruby Red, Obsidian Black and Lavender Grey. Similar to the Atto 3 and its short-lived ‘Build Your Dreams’ badging, BYD has tweaked the logo on the Seal’s boot; it’s now positioned top and centre above the full-width LED light bar.
Available to order now, pricing and trim levels have been kept the same as before, with the Design costing £45,730 and the Excellence £48,730.
Although we saw a facelift for the Seal in Chinese markets in 2024, our 2026 model doesn’t get that car’s new steering wheel, dash or centre console. Instead the headrests on the seats (which are still trimmed in Nappa leather) have the BYD logo removed, while the NFC logo – BYD’s NFC card acts as a key for the car – on the central armrest has also been ditched.
Other changes include a new driver-monitoring system, which complies with the “latest and most stringent safety standards”, according to BYD. There’s also a Bluetooth key to allow drivers to access the car via a smartphone.
The Seal has also gained extra space inside. The boot capacity has increased from 400 litres to 485 litres, and there’s a new pair of tethering hooks, too. The front boot gets a new casing that ups the storage capacity by 19 litres, to 72 litres – enough for a charging cable or even a carry-on suitcase, BYD claims.
The standard kit list previously available on the Design and Excellence remains the same. Design includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, electrically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system and an electric tailgate. Excellence adds features such as a head-up display plus four-wheel drive, due to its additional motor at the front.
Also unchanged on the 2026 car is performance and range. The Design 308bhp rear-mounted motor provides a 5.9-second 0-62mph time, while the Excellence drops this to 3.8 seconds, thanks to its dual-motor 523bhp output. To help keep that power manageable, the Excellence retains its semi-adaptive suspension with variable frequency dampers.
Range still stands at 354 miles for the Design and 323 miles for the Excellence, with both utilising the same 82.5kWh battery. Charging from 10 to 80 per cent takes 37 minutes on a maximum 150kW charge.
Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...