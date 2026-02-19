Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New BYD Seal 2026 updates bring bigger boot, bigger ‘frunk’ and more

BYD has given the Seal EV more space and new technology, but with the same performance as before

By:Alastair Crooks
19 Feb 2026
2026 BYD Seal - front 3/4 static9

BYD’s model range is growing thick and fast with the new Sealion 5 and Atto 2 recently joining the line-up. But the Chinese firm is looking to update its older cars, too. The Atto 3 has just been facelifted and now we have the newly refreshed BYD Seal as well.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Seal remains BYD’s all-electric saloon that takes the fight to the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Polestar 2 – all of which have received their own updates since BYD’s model arrived in the UK in 2023. There’s also brand-new alternatives such as the MG IM5, which can be had with massive average saving via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The changes to the 2026 Seal are aimed at improving practicality and safety technology, according to BYD. There’s not much difference on the outside, although there’s a new design for the 19-inch wheels, plus three fresh exterior paint finishes, including Ruby Red, Obsidian Black and Lavender Grey. Similar to the Atto 3 and its short-lived ‘Build Your Dreams’ badging, BYD has tweaked the logo on the Seal’s boot; it’s now positioned top and centre above the full-width LED light bar. 

Available to order now, pricing and trim levels have been kept the same as before, with the Design costing £45,730 and the Excellence £48,730.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Although we saw a facelift for the Seal in Chinese markets in 2024, our 2026 model doesn’t get that car’s new steering wheel, dash or centre console. Instead the headrests on the seats (which are still trimmed in Nappa leather) have the BYD logo removed, while the NFC logo – BYD’s NFC card acts as a key for the car – on the central armrest has also been ditched. 

2026 BYD Seal - dashboard9

Other changes include a new driver-monitoring system, which complies with the “latest and most stringent safety standards”, according to BYD. There’s also a Bluetooth key to allow drivers to access the car via a smartphone.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Seal has also gained extra space inside. The boot capacity has increased from 400 litres to 485 litres, and there’s a new pair of tethering hooks, too. The front boot gets a new casing that ups the storage capacity by 19 litres, to 72 litres – enough for a charging cable or even a carry-on suitcase, BYD claims.

The standard kit list previously available on the Design and Excellence remains the same. Design includes 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, electrically adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system and an electric tailgate. Excellence adds features such as a head-up display plus four-wheel drive, due to its additional motor at the front.

Also unchanged on the 2026 car is performance and range. The Design 308bhp rear-mounted motor provides a 5.9-second 0-62mph time, while the Excellence drops this to 3.8 seconds, thanks to its dual-motor 523bhp output. To help keep that power manageable, the Excellence retains its semi-adaptive suspension with variable frequency dampers. 

Range still stands at 354 miles for the Design and 323 miles for the Excellence, with both utilising the same 82.5kWh battery. Charging from 10 to 80 per cent takes 37 minutes on a maximum 150kW charge. 

Don't miss out! See more of Auto Express in your Google Top Stories. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hot 523bhp BYD Seal is signed, sealed and delivered for just £303 a month
BYD Seal - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Hot 523bhp BYD Seal is signed, sealed and delivered for just £303 a month

We’ve never seen a BYD Seal look such good value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 January.
News
26 Jan 2026
BYD Seal review
BYD Seal - front

BYD Seal review

The handsome BYD Seal puts forth a strong case for itself as a well-made, fine driving, and efficient electric vehicle
In-depth reviews
19 Dec 2025
Electric car charging mega test: do EVs really charge as quickly as they say?
Electric car charging mega test - header

Electric car charging mega test: do EVs really charge as quickly as they say?

Can the latest generation of EVs really top up as quickly as their makers say they can? We plugged in 10 popular models to find out
Features
5 Aug 2025
Most aerodynamic cars: the sleek, slippery new cars with the lowest drag
Most aerodynamic cars - header

Most aerodynamic cars: the sleek, slippery new cars with the lowest drag

Car efficiency is right in the spotlight but there’s more to achieving it than a high-tech powertrain. Good-old aerodynamics are also key, with some c…
Best cars & vans
5 Apr 2025

Most Popular

New Toyota Yaris in-line for major rethink to try and please hybrid and EV buyers
Toyota Yaris - front (watermarked)

New Toyota Yaris in-line for major rethink to try and please hybrid and EV buyers

The Mk5 Toyota Yaris will be offered with internal-combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains to suit buyers’ needs, and our exclusive images preview…
News
16 Feb 2026
It’s time to be clear and honest about battery health on used electric cars
Opinion - used EV battery health

It’s time to be clear and honest about battery health on used electric cars

Paul Barker explains why sellers need to be clearer about battery degradation in order to give used EV buyers a confidence boost
Opinion
15 Feb 2026
It “makes sense” for Geely to build cars in the UK
Geely Starray UK - front action

It “makes sense” for Geely to build cars in the UK

The third-largest Chinese manufacturer could have a new car building home in Britain
News
18 Feb 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content