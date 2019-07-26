Best car bug cleaner 2024

While the warmer months mean your car won’t be assaulted by so much mud and grime, there are other perils – bugs.

After any long journey in warm weather, you’ll inevitably find sticky splats caused by unfortunate insects. They will be tricky to remove, and if they are left for too long, the acid residues can mark the surface of your paint, leaving permanent damage.

A dedicated bug cleaner will save you some hard work and prevent swirls in your car’s paint and trim caused by sustained scrubbing. They work by breaking down the organic parts of the insect remains – which could have been baked on by warm winds and bright sunshine – so they can be simply wiped or rinsed away. Some products will also work on tar spots and bird droppings, making them an extra- useful tool in your car-cleaning arsenal.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We tested eight to see which was best at banishing bits of bugs.

How we tested them

To ensure consistency, we used flies of similar size, which were squashed against a scrap car’s bonnet. Next, the remains were baked on with a heat gun and left in the sun for two hours. Then, the bonnet was allowed to cool in the shade before we applied the bug cleaners according to each maker’s instructions.