Best cars for £5,000 or less

What are the best used cars under £5,000? It’s a common question as this kind of budget is a reasonable amount to spend on a car where you can expect to find something of good quality that will genuinely suit your needs. There are plenty of really good cars under £5k but if your budget is a lot less than that, it starts to become more of a minefield full of bangers and unloved models with chequered histories.

In this article we’ll look at the best cars under £5k chosen by our experts. Here you'll find temptingly low-priced SUVs, a sporty executive saloon and even an electric car.

A thorough inspection is essential when buying any used car, but cars significantly under £5k will need a particularlly close look as they can be rather tired compared to cars costing more. Bring your budget up to £5,000 or slightly over and you’ll find that there’s a much wider selection available and the quality of examples is higher, too.

As long as you’re not in urgent need of a car, it’s better to wait for an example to appear that has a solid service history and a fresh MoT than to buy the first car you can find. Cosmetic issues like scratches and dents are the easiest to spot during an inspection, but we’d choose a tatty car with good history over an immaculate-looking one with none as you could face a huge bill if the engine hasn’t been cared for.

BMW 3 series