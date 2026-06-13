Dacia Sandero Stepway vs Fiat Grande Panda: a brilliant budget supermini head-to-head
Hybrid version of Fiat’s Grande Panda takes on Dacia’s SUV-styled Sandero Stepway in our budget supermini test
Rugged off-road styling reaches all parts of the new-car market. From sports cars to estates, brands have found that adding some light cladding and a raised ride height is a quick way to give a model greater appeal. The small-car sector isn’t averse to a bit of off-road inspiration, and it’s a way of giving a vehicle a more upmarket feel without having to resort to adding more power.
One car that had SUV looks from the outset is the Fiat Grande Panda. It’s our current favourite small car, and here we’re testing the hybrid model for the first time. It’s a great-value option for buyers who want some style on a budget, but it’s not the only small car that delivers this winning combination. The Dacia Sandero Stepway is the high-riding version of the budget brand’s supermini, and in top-spec Extreme trim it features plenty of kit to boost its looks and overall appeal.
Both cars aim to deliver style and value for money, but which one is the more appealing ownership proposition? We put them through their paces to find out.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.
Fiat Grande Panda
|Model:
|Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Pop
|Price:
|£18,995
|Powertrain:
|1.2-litre 3cyl hybrid, 109bhp
|0-62mph:
|11.2 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|50.4mpg
|Official range:
|488 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
The Grande Panda is based on the Stellantis Smart Car Platform, having a lot in common with Citroen’s C3, although featuring unique detailing. As with the Citroen, it comes with petrol hybrid or fully electric powertrains, with prices starting from £18,995 for the combustion-engined version and £20,995 for the electric. There are three trim levels offered: Pop (tested here), Icon and La Prima.
Tester’s notes
The Grande Panda range will be bolstered by a less-powerful petrol model with a manual gearbox in 2027, which should help to reduce insurance costs, although it won’t necessarily be more efficient than the hybrid tested here.
Used - available now
2023 Audi
S3 Sportback
29,508 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0LCash £28,950
2021 Skoda
Fabia Estate
29,044 milesManualPetrol1.0LCash £12,000
2023 Land Rover
Range Rover Evoque
18,819 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0LCash £21,600
2020 Nissan
Qashqai
49,384 milesManualPetrol1.3LCash £10,500
Unlike past Pandas, Fiat currently has no plans to offer a 4x4 model this time, so if you’re after a rugged go-anywhere small car, you’ll have to look elsewhere. The only vague concession to off-road use is Hill Assist, which holds the car on a slope when setting off.
Stellantis has mastered the art of making two cars that are largely identical under the skin look different enough to have their own identity. When you consider how inexpensive the Fiat Grande Panda and Citroen C3 are, it’s even more impressive.
Fiat has run with the square theme of the eighties original throughout the modern model, while the Fiat logos on the inside of the doors and Panda lettering on the upholstery look smart without trying too hard, unlike the ‘Be Cool’ fabric tags you’ll find in the C3’s cabin.
Latest Fiat Grande Panda deals
Dacia Sandero Stepway
|Model:
|Dacia Sandero Stepway TCe 110 Extreme
|Price:
|£18,365
|Powertrain:
|1.0-litre 3cyl petrol, 109bhp
|0-62mph:
|10.0 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|44.5mpg
|Official range:
|546 miles
|Annual VED:
|£200
The rugged Stepway version of the Sandero has been offered next to the standard supermini since launch, while regular updates have helped maintain its appeal. The engine line-up has just one option, a 1.0 TCe turbo petrol, and while we’re testing the Panda in entry-level spec, the Stepway Extreme is the top-spec model in the Sandero range. It still undercuts the Fiat, though, at £18,365, while the Stepway line-up starts at £16,065.
Tester’s notes
We’re big fans of the simplicity that’s offered by the My Safety system fitted to all Renault and Dacia models. All you need to do if you want to configure the safety systems to your liking is spend five minutes in the Perso menu, then you can set them up for every trip with the double press of a button on the dashboard. Conveniently, the Perso menu puts all systems in one place, so you can deactivate the speed-limit warning, lane-assist and even the driver-attention alert in one go.
To take the Sandero Stepway’s two-star Euro NCAP rating in isolation, and without any explanation, would be a touch unfair on Dacia’s efforts with its small family car. The Stepway actually received a 70 per cent score for adult occupant safety, along with 72 per cent for child passenger protection – both semi-decent scores.
But low marks for safety-assist tech (42 per cent) and pedestrian protection (41 per cent) mean the overall classification was cut to two stars. The test was carried out in 2019, but the Dacia now has additional safety tech.
Latest Dacia Sandero Stepway deals
Head-to-head
On the road
Relatively low kerbweights help both cars to feel lively whether on urban streets or country roads. The Fiat’s hybrid system fills in the power band as the engine gets up to speed,
so it feels responsive, while the Dacia’s traditional petrol engine with a manual gearbox feels punchy. It’s not quite as linear as the Panda’s set-up, but once it gets going, the Sandero feels surprisingly quick considering its modest output.
Tech highlights
Wireless smartphone integration lets you bypass the native systems in both cars. The Panda doesn’t have navigation at all, while the Sandero features a third-party app that you can download.
Although both cars are budget models, they still feature modern equipment, such as electric parking brakes and front and rear parking sensors. However, only the Dacia has a reversing camera.
Price and running
The Panda hides its budget roots with bright detailing and switchgear from higher-spec models, while both cars feature upholstery that gives each cabin a lift.
The Panda’s hybrid drive system helped it to deliver 50mpg-plus in regular driving, but the Sandero came closer to its official figure on test, at 44.5mpg. It also has the bigger fuel tank (50 litres to the Fiat’s 44 litres), so it can go further between fills.
Practicality
Smaller dimensions mean that while the Panda is great to manoeuvre around town, interior space is at a premium – it’s really a four-seater with an occasional fifth seat in the back, and boot space is awkward, too.
The Sandero is bigger overall, and while boot space is marginally down on the Fiat’s (410 litres to 412 litres), it’s better shaped and has a lower load lip, plus there’s space for a spare wheel below.
Safety
While a two-star rating doesn’t sound promising for the Sandero, it doesn’t mean that it’s an unsafe car; it’s just that it doesn’t meet the high standards set by Euro NCAP. At least Dacia has tested it – the newer Panda hasn’t been rated at all. Both cars have lane-assist and speed-limit warning deactivation, with the Dacia’s system allowing you to set up all of the safety systems at the press of a button.
Ownership
Standard three-year/60,000-mile warranties are the order of the day here, yet Dacia has a service-based offering that allows you to extend the cover to seven years or 75,000 miles with annual franchise servicing. Maintenance and insurance costs are better value for the Sandero than they are for the Panda, although the Sandero’s lowly Driver Power position is a little concerning.
Verdict
Winner: Fiat Grande Panda
This test is a close call, but we’ve put the Grande Panda ahead because of its smoother and more efficient powertrain, stylish looks and the great way that Fiat has managed to disguise the car’s budget leanings with plenty of neat design touches.
It’s a model that puts a smile on your face every time you look at it, while the driving experience is decent, with the hybrid drive system delivering good performance for urban use, while it holds up well at higher speeds. It’s not the roomiest of superminis, though.
Runner-up: Dacia Sandero Stepway
There is plenty to like about the Sandero Stepway, especially because it’s offered at such a tempting price. For less than the cost of the entry-level Grande Panda you get more kit and extra space for passengers.
It’s a shame that there’s no hybrid option, because while the 1.0 TCe powertrain is fine, it doesn’t offer the same blend of efficiency and response as the Fiat’s set-up. The Extreme model looks smart, but take off the trinkets, and it’s more obvious that the Sandero is built to a price compared with the Panda.
Prices and specs
|Model tested
|Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Pop
|Dacia Sandero Stepway TCe 110 Extreme
|Price from/price as tested
|£18,995/£18,995
|£16,065/£18,365
|Powertrain and performance
|Engine
|3cyl in-line/1,199cc
|3cyl in-line/999cc
|Power/torque
|109bhp/205Nm
|109bhp/200Nm
|Transmission
|6-speed auto/fwd
|6-speed manual/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|11.2 seconds/99mph
|10.0 seconds/111mph
|Interior noise 30/70mph
|91/94dB
|89/91dB
|Fuel tank capacity
|44 litres
|50 litres
|MPG (on test/official)/range/CO2
|50.4/56.5/488 miles/115g/km
|44.5/49.6/546 miles/129g/km
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase/width/height
|3,999/2,540/1,763/1,586mm
|4,102/2,604/1,853/1,586mm
|Front door opening width/height/sill height
|700/1,025/430mm
|645/965/440mm
|Rear door opening width/height
|675/1,005mm
|780/990mm
|Rear knee room/headroom/elbow room
|560-790/940/1,410mm
|550-765/925/1,410mm
|Boot opening width/height
|960/720mm
|955/690mm
|Boot space (seats up/down)
|412/1,366 litres
|410/1,455 litres
|Boot length/width/lip height
|645/1,010/785mm
|680/1,035/800mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|1,327/448/600kg
|1,149/436/1,100kg
|Turning circle
|10.9 metres
|10.6 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£7,807/41.10%
|£8,705/47.40%
|Depreciation
|£11,188
|£9,660
|Insurance group/theAA.com quote/VED
|19/£1,150/£200
|14/£941/£200
|Three-year service cost
|£500
|£360
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£1,072/£2,144
|£1,107/£2,214
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£1,438
|£1,461
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|Extended warranty
|POA
|Service based (7yrs/75k miles)
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|21st
|29th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|Not yet tested
|70/72/41/42/2_ (2021)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£650/16 inches
|£650/16 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front & rear/no
|Front & rear/rear
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|£200/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|No/no
|Yes/no
|Seat upholstery/leather
|Fabric/no
|Fabric/no
|Heated seats/steering wheel
|No/no
|Front/no
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|10.25 inches/10.0 inches
|10.0 inches/7.0 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Air-con/no
|Single zone/no
|USBs/wireless charging
|Two/no
|Three/yes
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|No/no
|Yes/no
|Adaptive cruise/steering assist
|No/yes
|No/yes
What we would choose
Fiat Grande Panda
Stick with the standard Passione Red, and the Panda in Pop and Icon trims adds the (Red) pack that adds the logos of the global health charity. All other paints are £650, including distinctive Limone Yellow and classy Lunar Bronze.
Dacia Sandero Stepway
The Sandero can be upgraded with the YouClip system, a range of accessories (£15-£41) that include a lamp, cup-holders, phone cradles, bag hooks and more that can be attached to square mounts throughout the car.
Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...