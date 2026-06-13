Dacia Sandero Stepway vs Fiat Grande Panda: a brilliant budget supermini head-to-head

Rugged off-road styling reaches all parts of the new-car market. From sports cars to estates, brands have found that adding some light cladding and a raised ride height is a quick way to give a model greater appeal. The small-car sector isn’t averse to a bit of off-road inspiration, and it’s a way of giving a vehicle a more upmarket feel without having to resort to adding more power.

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One car that had SUV looks from the outset is the Fiat Grande Panda. It’s our current favourite small car, and here we’re testing the hybrid model for the first time. It’s a great-value option for buyers who want some style on a budget, but it’s not the only small car that delivers this winning combination. The Dacia Sandero Stepway is the high-riding version of the budget brand’s supermini, and in top-spec Extreme trim it features plenty of kit to boost its looks and overall appeal.

Both cars aim to deliver style and value for money, but which one is the more appealing ownership proposition? We put them through their paces to find out.

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Fiat Grande Panda

Model: Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Pop Price: £18,995 Powertrain: 1.2-litre 3cyl hybrid, 109bhp 0-62mph: 11.2 seconds Test efficiency: 50.4mpg Official range: 488 miles Annual VED: £200

The Grande Panda is based on the Stellantis Smart Car Platform, having a lot in common with Citroen’s C3, although featuring unique detailing. As with the Citroen, it comes with petrol hybrid or fully electric powertrains, with prices starting from £18,995 for the combustion-engined version and £20,995 for the electric. There are three trim levels offered: Pop (tested here), Icon and La Prima.

Tester’s notes

The Grande Panda range will be bolstered by a less-powerful petrol model with a manual gearbox in 2027, which should help to reduce insurance costs, although it won’t necessarily be more efficient than the hybrid tested here.