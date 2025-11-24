Chinese car company Changan is set to bolster its line up by offering the new E06 here in the UK in 2027.

Revealed in China as the Q05 but destined to be named E06 here, the new car will sit beneath the Hyundai Ioniq 5-sized Deepal S05 and the larger Deepal S07 as the entry model in Changan’s range. As an all-electric small SUV, the E06 will target the likes of the Skoda Elroq, Kia EV3 and Jeep Avenger EV.

Pricing for the E06 is yet to be announced but with the Deepal S05 expected to start from under £34,000, the E06 may well drop under the £30,000 mark. We do know the Changan will come with a seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty with the battery’s warranty lasting eight years or 124,000 miles.

Changan E06 battery, interior and technology

The battery itself is 61.7kWh in size, allowing for a range of 280 miles. Maximum charging speeds stand at 162kW - resulting in a 15-minute 30 to 80 per cent top up. Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor with a pretty healthy 268bhp but performance figures haven’t been revealed just yet.

Like a lot of new cars coming from China, the E06 interior design is a minimalist one. The dash is dominated by the 15.6-inch central touchscreen and a 10.2-inch display for the driver. Despite being a small SUV, the interior space should be good with up to 800mm of rear knee room according to Changan. The boot space stands at a rather capacious 545 litres.

As Auto Express has previously noted in our complete guide to Changan, the Chinese brand might now be rolling out new models into the UK market - but it’s actually been here for 15 years already. That’s courtesy of a research and development base near Birmingham. Whether or not that local development work will stand the upcoming E06 in good stead, we’ll find out when we drive it ahead of the 2027 launch.

