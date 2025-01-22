Citroen is plotting a new 2CV – but the risks are huge

Citroen is agonising over whether to bring back the 2CV, the 1940s masterpiece of simplicity that put Europe back on the road after World War II.

The recreation of the Renault 5 supermini and Renault 4 hatchback (reinterpreted as an SUV) has got French brand's executives questioning whether to delve into their brand’s back catalogue and revive the iconic Citroen 2CV. It’s one of the biggest decisions facing new CEO Xavier Chardon – and Auto Express has exclusively spoken to his predecessor Thierry Koskas and head of design Pierre Leclercq to get their views.

Reviving the Citroen 2CV – a cheap four-seat car with a long canvas roof, a tiny engine to save fuel and comfortable suspension so it could carry a basket of eggs across a ploughed field – is the subject of intense debate inside Citroen’s Paris HQ. And we’ve waded into the debate by having our illustrator dream up two new takes on the 2CV, one retro, one modern.

Why bring back the Citroen 2CV?

Citroen’s discussions centre on whether that concept of ‘four wheels and an umbrella’ – set out in the late 1930s – is still highly relevant to car buyers pampered by digital touchscreens, aspiring to premium, assailed by electrification and drowning in choice? And how transferable is the original design to a car that would come out 90 years after its progenitor?