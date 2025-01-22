New Citroen 2CV: icon to be reborn for the electric era, and it’s coming soon

The Revolte was a plug-in hybrid based on a shortened Citroen DS3, which nodded to the 2CV with its ‘eye’ headlamps, grille and exaggerated fenders. But it wasn’t a parody of the original and that’s the approach being championed by Leclercq, who will take the 2CV’s ethos of affordability, spaciousness, comfort and fuel efficiency in a modern direction.

“If you think of a 2CV, a cheap car for villages, it’s so important to keep the philosophy and values. If you can reinterpret it in a car today, then let’s do it,” Leclercq added.

But while the new Renault 5 is the commercial lodestar, the concept will be closer in size and price to Renault’s 16,000 Euro, 3.8m-long Twingo. This sits on a shortened, simplified version of the 5’s platform, called RGEV Small.

Citroen has its own low-cost architecture, dubbed ‘Smart Car’, which underpins the new C3, C3 Aircross and Fiat Grande Panda, with combustion and electric power. Citroen engineers have been exploring whether the platform is flexible and cost effective enough to support a city car that would sit beneath the C3 and above the Ami quadricycle. One consideration may be whether the structure is strong enough to support a rollback canvas roof, a 2CV staple.

What sort of range and power can we expect?

Renault’s Twingo benchmark has a 27.5kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, mustering 163 miles of range, and a detuned electric motor with 80bhp and 175Nm of torque. It will also underpin Dacia’s forthcoming A-segment EV and a Nissan sibling.

Citroen’s owner Stellantis will seek to deploy its A-segment platform across multiple brands – with Fiat a prime contender due to its small car heritage.

The ‘neo-retro’ 2CV will need to conform with the European Commission’s nascent ‘M1E’ category. The regulation is still being hammered out, but cars must measure less than 4.2 metres and be assembled within the EU. Individual countries will be given leeway to financially support battery production within the economic block, and Stellantis has already announced a 4.1billion Euro (£3.5billion) Spanish joint venture with Chinese battery maker CATL, with their Zaragoza gigafactory due to be producing packs by the end of 2026.

The Commission wants to fast-track the supply of homegrown, affordable EVs – filling the EV void beneath 25k Euros – the equivalent of £21,500 – before subsidies. Assuming the EU ruling is issued by the end of this year, Citroen would strive to have its 2CV EV in production in 2029.

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