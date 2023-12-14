Ford Focus gains dubious honour as UK’s ‘most scrapped car’

The Ford Focus hatchback topped the table of most frequently-scrapped cars in the UK in 2023, according to an annual tally of vehicles meeting their end in the jaws of the crusher.

Car recycling network CarTakeBack’s annual report reveals its top five most popular ‘victims’ were the Focus, followed by the Vauxhall Corsa, Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall Astra and Vauxhall Zafira.

The average age of scrapped vehicles increased to 17 years in 2023, and CarTakeBack’s marketing manager Rebecca Currier predicts this will increase again in 2024 as cost of living pressures encourage drivers to hold onto cars for longer.

When it comes to totting up the totals of cars that have been dispatched in 2023 from individual manufacturers, Ford comes out on top followed by Vauxhall and Peugeot. 60 per cent of the vehicles scrapped were petrol, 39 per cent diesel, and just one per cent were hybrid or electric, the company says.

The changing face of fashion is reflected in the most popular colours being scrapped - first was silver, with blue and black vying for second and third places. Grey followed in fourth place, while red and white cars took fifth and sixth.