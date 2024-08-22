Haigh backs low traffic zones in pursuit of 50 per cent target for walking and riding

Labour transport secretary Lousie Haigh has pledged to back councils implementing low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) and traffic calming measures, as the government aims to get 50 per cent of local journeys made on foot or by bicycle.

Reining in some of what previous prime minister Rishi Sunak called ‘harebrained schemes’ was one of the Tory pledges in the last election, however Haigh has confirmed that Labour’s new government remains committed to its belief that local authorities should retain powers to implement schemes favoured by councillors and officials.

Talking to the Streets Ahead podcast channel, which promotes an anti-car agenda for urban transport, Haigh promised that local authorities “would have her full support to roll out schemes”.

LTNs have been rolled out in multiple cities in recent years by local authorities, aimed at creating more space on the roads for cyclists and pedestrians. However, they’ve often proved hugely controversial with residents, and the BBC has reported that around a quarter of the schemes implemented since 2020 have subsequently been scrapped.

Haigh told Streets Ahead that while the last government had funded active travel schemes through Covid, the money had been “taken away” after the pandemic leaving councils wishing to run schemes “in limbo”. Haigh said they also had the Tory government actively working against them “saying 'No, you're not allowed to roll out 20mph zones, no, you're not allowed to roll out LTNs”.

According to Haigh, decisions should “absolutely be made at a local level, and not dictated to by the centre”. She added the government would certainly not shy away from its target of 50 per cent of short journeys being made on foot or bicycles.

"That will have to be delivered by local authorities, so anybody who wants to do that work, they'll have the Department for Transport's full backing," she said.

Earlier this year, government data showed that 58 per cent of residents are unaware of local Low Traffic Neighbourhoods schemes, while 41 per cent said they worsened congestion elsewhere.

Last year Auto Express reported that one council, Haringey, had netted £2 million in fines from 60,000 penalty notices to drivers in just four months.

