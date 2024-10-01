October energy price cap makes charging an EV 10 per cent more expensive

The cost to charge an electric car at home has jumped by as much as 10 per cent overnight after Ofgem’s revised energy price cap has come into effect, forcing EV drivers to reach even deeper into their pockets while petrol and diesel prices have recently fallen to their lowest point in three years.

Under the new price cap, which is effective from 1 October until the end of this year, the maximum price per kilowatt-hour of electricity has risen from 22.36 pence to 24.50 pence, not to mention the marginally increased daily standing charge, which now sits at almost exactly 61 pence per day.

While the increases per kilowatt-hour may seem trivial, it does mean EV owners will be forking out a lot more to charge their vehicles over time. For example, the UK’s best-selling electric car in 2023, the Tesla Model Y RWD, utilises a 60kWh battery pack with a usable capacity of roughly 57.5kWh. At the old rate, a full charge cost owners around £12.86, however, with the increased energy price cap, the same charge now costs more than £14.

For a car with a smaller battery such as the Fiat 500e, the difference isn’t as substantial; a full charge of the Fiat’s 42kWh (37.3kWh usable) battery used to cost around £8.34, while now it’s only slightly more at £9.12. However, for long-range EVs with big batteries, the increase is certainly noticeable; the cost of charging the seven-seat Kia EV9 SUV’s 99.8kWh (96kWh usable) battery pack has jumped overnight by more than £2 from £21.47 to £23.52.