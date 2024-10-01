Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

October energy price cap makes charging an EV 10 per cent more expensive

The average driver will now pay roughly £1.30 more to charge their car at home, or as much as £27.30 extra per year

By:Tom Jervis
1 Oct 2024
Polestar 2 connected to a Pod Point SOLO S3 wallbox charger

The cost to charge an electric car at home has jumped by as much as 10 per cent overnight after Ofgem’s revised energy price cap has come into effect, forcing EV drivers to reach even deeper into their pockets while petrol and diesel prices have recently fallen to their lowest point in three years.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Under the new price cap, which is effective from 1 October until the end of this year, the maximum price per kilowatt-hour of electricity has risen from 22.36 pence to 24.50 pence, not to mention the marginally increased daily standing charge, which now sits at almost exactly 61 pence per day.

While the increases per kilowatt-hour may seem trivial, it does mean EV owners will be forking out a lot more to charge their vehicles over time. For example, the UK’s best-selling electric car in 2023, the Tesla Model Y RWD, utilises a 60kWh battery pack with a usable capacity of roughly 57.5kWh. At the old rate, a full charge cost owners around £12.86, however, with the increased energy price cap, the same charge now costs more than £14.

For a car with a smaller battery such as the Fiat 500e, the difference isn’t as substantial; a full charge of the Fiat’s 42kWh (37.3kWh usable) battery used to cost around £8.34, while now it’s only slightly more at £9.12. However, for long-range EVs with big batteries, the increase is certainly noticeable; the cost of charging the seven-seat Kia EV9 SUV’s 99.8kWh (96kWh usable) battery pack has jumped overnight by more than £2 from £21.47 to £23.52.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Data from car finance firm Carmoola suggests that the average EV driver consumes about 108kWh of electricity each month to charge their car. That means they will be paying almost £2.30 extra per month to charge up, or the equivalent of £27.30 per year.

It’s worth mentioning that the newly raised energy price cap should not have any effect on the price of public charging – although, given that this still demands the full 20 per cent VAT rate, a further increase would likely come with huge backlash.

Carmoomla’s CEO, Aidan Rushby, described how the price cap has a “very real effect on the lives of households across the UK, especially as we approach winter and energy consumption rises”.

“As the 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars approaches, and more EVs hit UK roads, Brits will see their energy bills further influenced by their vehicles' charging needs,” Rusby continued. “Although electricity prices still remain cheaper than petrol, a £1.30 rise per [average] charge is significant for frequent drivers and will impact bills across the country.”

The news comes ahead of the Autumn Budget, and the government has recently denied rumours that it is planning to introduce a pay-per-mile road tax scheme as a method to patch the financial black hole left by EVs and dwindling profits from fuel duty. 

How much do you currently pay to charge your car at home? Let us know in the comments...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him throwing away his dignity by filming videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Streaming killed the CD in-car: but car makers should listen to the Swifties
CD player in a car

Streaming killed the CD in-car: but car makers should listen to the Swifties

The music industry points to 7m drivers who are still playing compact discs, and says Taylor Swift fans still love a CD
News
27 Sep 2024
New Vehicle Risk Ratings replace UK car insurance groups to bring clarity on costs
Car insurance policy

New Vehicle Risk Ratings replace UK car insurance groups to bring clarity on costs

The car insurance industry has launched new Vehicle Risk Ratings, to give fresh insight into car insurability and costs
News
27 Sep 2024
Pay-per-mile road tax ruled out before Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign

Pay-per-mile road tax ruled out before Autumn Budget

The DfT told Auto Express it has “no plans to introduce road pricing”, despite rumours drivers could be charged as much as 15p per mile
News
27 Sep 2024
It’s official: motorways are the safest type of road
Motorway

It’s official: motorways are the safest type of road

The number of deaths on UK highways fell by five per cent in 2023, with motorways statistically the safest type of road to travel on
News
26 Sep 2024

Most Popular

You can buy a Dacia Duster and a Dacia Spring for the price of a top-spec Vauxhall Corsa
Dacia Duster and Spring - opinion

You can buy a Dacia Duster and a Dacia Spring for the price of a top-spec Vauxhall Corsa

Mike Rutherford takes a look at the cost of some new cars, and wonders how manufacturers come up with the excessive price tags
Opinion
29 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Classy Nissan Ariya electric SUV for £247 per month
Nissan Ariya - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Classy Nissan Ariya electric SUV for £247 per month

Modern looks and a cleanly-styled interior come as standard with this top-spec Ariya, and at £247 per month, it's our Deal of the Day for 27 September
News
27 Sep 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Sleek Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint for £318 per month
Alfa Romeo Giulia - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Sleek Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint for £318 per month

Alfa’s stylish sports saloon still turns heads, and you don’t necessarily need to spend a fortune to get one
News
28 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content