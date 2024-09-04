The new Cupra Formentor VZ5 is now available to order from £64,495, which is nearly £30k more than the base version of this sporty crossover SUV. What makes this edition so special is it’s packing the highly potent five-cylinder engine from the sensational Audi RS 3 and just 4,000 are going to be made.

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Despite being offered in left-hand-drive markets for several years, this marks the first time the Formentor VZ5 has been available in the UK. Its turbocharged 2.5-litre engine produces 385bhp and 480Nm of torque, which is significantly more than the 328bhp and 420Nm the previous range-topper, the VZ3 edition, could muster from its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder motor.

The VZ5’s straight-line performance is much stronger as a result. The 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in 4.2 seconds – more than half a second faster than the VZ3 – and the VZ5 tops out at 155mph. Just like the Audi RS 3, the Formentor gets an all-wheel drive system that includes torque-splitting technology to provide each wheel with an even distribution of power, which goes through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The Formentor is only the second car within the Volkswagen Group stable to use this five-cylinder turbocharged engine, after the Audi RS 3. Although there could potentially be another joining the party soon in the shape of a wild new Volkswagen Golf R, which we’ve caught testing around the Nurburgring in Germany already. Just in the nick of time, too, because the glorious engine won’t be available in the UK and Europe from next year due to the latest emissions regulations.