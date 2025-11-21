The cabin is well presented, if a little monochrome with its grey and black colour scheme. This can be brightened up dramatically with the customisable ambient lighting that runs around the back of the dashboard and into the doors. General fit and finish is also good, and over our time with the car we found it was free of squeaks and rattles.

Cupra has also been constantly upgrading and improving its digital interfaces. Yes, there are still those useless sliders for temperature and volume, but these are now in addition to a much nicer digital interface. We love the quick access to switch on or off the driver assists, and you can do this – as well as fiddle with the A/C controls – while using phone-mirroring apps such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at the same time.

However, there are a few ergonomic oddities to deal with. These include the haphazard steering wheel-mounted buttons which seem to dot stereo controls in random places, plus the placement of a traction control off button in the place where you’d think the Start-Stop button would be. If we’re being picky, the plastic steering wheel paddles also feel a little cheap and they could be easier to reach, while we didn’t think much of the wireless phone charger’s performance.

Remembering that its closest rivals in terms of price are cars such as the BMW X2 M35i and Mercedes-AMG GLA 35, they get nowhere near the Cupra on really any factor that matters. Audi’s similarly positioned RS Q3 is also now a thing of the past, and it won’t be reintroduced in a new generation. This leaves the Cupra's only potential rival as the Audi RS 3, which comes with a starting price a few thousand less, at just over £61,000. However, the German car is neither as spacious inside nor anywhere near as well equipped. And thanks to this specific Audi’s somewhat problematic image, it makes the more sinister Cupra seem quite compelling indeed.

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