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Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon delivers sporty Spanish style for a sensible £194 a month

The Cupra Leon has style by the bucketload, and yet it’s incredibly affordable. It’s our Deal of the Day for 23 March.

By:George Armitage
23 Mar 2026
Cupra Leon cornering
  • Sporty looks; enjoyable to drive
  • Punchy but frugal 1.5-litre petrol engine
  • Only £193.88 a month

A sporty-looking hatchback that's brimming with equipment, but one that's also frugal and cheap to run? Sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what's on offer through the Auto Express Buy A Car service

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The Cupra Leon is available right now for a scorchingly low £193.88 a month, showing that a fun and stylish car needn't cost the earth.

This two-year deal from Leasing Options requires £2,726.55 as an initial payment to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. 

That initial payment is 12 months up front, but you can lower this to nine months if you'd prefer a more affordable initial cost, which comes in at £2,305.88 and £211.76 a month. Raising the annual mileage limit to 8,000 will cost you an extra £22.89 a month. 

This deal gets you the entry-level V1 version, but we'd be tempted to pay the price of a takeaway coffee for the higher-spec model. A V2 comes in at just £4 a month extra, with an almost identical 12-month initial payment. 

The V2 trim adds more aggressively designed 18-inch alloy wheels, heated and electrically adjustable seats and keyless entry, making it well worth the £4 premium in our minds. 

But if you want to keep the costs right down, you won't be disappointed with a V1, because it still gets smart-looking 18-inch alloys, a 12.9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, front and rear parking sensors, plus predictive and adaptive cruise control, and loads of Cupra’s signature copper-coloured trim everywhere.

No matter which variant you choose, the engine is the same. It's one of Volkswagen Group's perennial 148bhp 1.5-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder petrol units, which is smooth, punchy and efficient – Cupra claims fuel economy of more than 48mpg. It's matched to a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox.   

Cupra Leon ST VZ2 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Leon leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Leon page.

Deals on Cupra Leon rivals

Ford Focus

Ford Focus

New in-stock Ford FocusCash £27,127Avg. savings £2,970
New Ford Focus

Configure now

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £26,567Avg. savings £2,565
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £28,115Avg. savings £2,713
New Audi A3

Configure now

Check out the Cupra Leon deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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