Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon delivers sporty Spanish style for a sensible £194 a month

Sporty looks; enjoyable to drive

Punchy but frugal 1.5-litre petrol engine

Only £193.88 a month

A sporty-looking hatchback that's brimming with equipment, but one that's also frugal and cheap to run? Sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what's on offer through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

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The Cupra Leon is available right now for a scorchingly low £193.88 a month, showing that a fun and stylish car needn't cost the earth.

This two-year deal from Leasing Options requires £2,726.55 as an initial payment to get the ball rolling, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year.

That initial payment is 12 months up front, but you can lower this to nine months if you'd prefer a more affordable initial cost, which comes in at £2,305.88 and £211.76 a month. Raising the annual mileage limit to 8,000 will cost you an extra £22.89 a month.

This deal gets you the entry-level V1 version, but we'd be tempted to pay the price of a takeaway coffee for the higher-spec model. A V2 comes in at just £4 a month extra, with an almost identical 12-month initial payment.

The V2 trim adds more aggressively designed 18-inch alloy wheels, heated and electrically adjustable seats and keyless entry, making it well worth the £4 premium in our minds.

But if you want to keep the costs right down, you won't be disappointed with a V1, because it still gets smart-looking 18-inch alloys, a 12.9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, front and rear parking sensors, plus predictive and adaptive cruise control, and loads of Cupra’s signature copper-coloured trim everywhere.

No matter which variant you choose, the engine is the same. It's one of Volkswagen Group's perennial 148bhp 1.5-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder petrol units, which is smooth, punchy and efficient – Cupra claims fuel economy of more than 48mpg. It's matched to a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Leon leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Leon page.

Check out the Cupra Leon deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…