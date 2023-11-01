Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon is a sporty hatch for a cool £204 a month

The Cupra Leon is a very easy car to recommend, but especially at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 4

By:Ryan Birch
4 Nov 2025
Cupra Leon cornering
  • Racy styling of more potent models
  • High equipment levels
  • Only £203.96 a month

The Cupra Leon is a very easy car to recommend at the best of times on account of its good looks, sporty demeanour, engaging driving characteristics, and strong kit levels. This deal through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, though, makes it positively irresistible.

Leasing Options is offering the sporty hatchback for a jaw-dropping £203.96 a month right now, undercutting a whole swathe of far more strait-laced five-door hatches.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year deal requires a reasonable £2,797.51 to get the ball rolling, and mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. 

Nudging the mileage limit up to 8,000 miles a year will cost you just under £21 extra a month, though, so if you need to cover more miles every year, this 8,000-mile deal for the same car from Blue Chilli for £215.84 a month is better value.

Regardless of which deal you choose, you will be driving off a top hatchback in our book. Admittedly, this is the base-spec car with just the 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, but it has all the showy good looks of the spicier models, so the neighbours will never know that you’ve gone for the more affordable version.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Besides, although this is the smallest engine in the Leon range, the 1.5-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit is very smooth. It powers a number of Volkswagen Group cars, and offers decent performance allied to strong fuel economy – Cupra claims 48.7mpg combined. 

Cupra Leon ST VZ2 - dashboard

As standard this V1 trim gets racy-looking 18-inch alloys wheels, tinted rear windows, LED front and rear lights, sports front seats with copper stitching, a perforated leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, plus a digital screen for the dials. There’s even a 12.9-inch touchscreen with in-built sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As we said, it’s impressively equipped. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Leon leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Leon page.

Deals on Cupra Leon rivals

Ford Focus

Ford Focus

New in-stock Ford FocusCash £27,237Avg. savings £2,461
New Ford Focus

Configure now

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

New in-stock Volkswagen GolfCash £26,691Avg. savings £2,514
New Volkswagen Golf

Configure now

Audi A3

Audi A3

New in-stock Audi A3Cash £27,776Avg. savings £3,075
New Audi A3

Configure now

Check out the Cupra Leon Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the stylish BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe for just £268 a month
BMW M235 Gran Coupe - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the stylish BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe for just £268 a month

The 2 Series Gran Coupe offers the best bits of the 1 Series but in a sleeker package. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 3
News
3 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.4 is a mile-munching family EV for only £256 a month
Volkswagen ID.4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.4 is a mile-munching family EV for only £256 a month

The ID.4 executes the all-electric SUV brief in a typically understated but appealing Volkswagen way, making it our Deal of the Day for 2 November
News
2 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Renault Austral provides French family-friendliness for just £263 a month
Renault Austral - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Austral provides French family-friendliness for just £263 a month

The Austral is a strong family SUV with smart looks, strong efficiency and decent kit. It’s our Deal of the Day for 1 November
News
1 Nov 2025
Car Deal of the Day: No tricks here… a Nissan Ariya for just £242 a month is a Halloween treat
Nissan Ariya - main image

Car Deal of the Day: No tricks here… a Nissan Ariya for just £242 a month is a Halloween treat

The Ariya electric SUV offers a tempting blend of affordability and an upmarket feel. It’s our spooktacular Deal of the Day for October 31
News
31 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Why are Chinese cars flooding the UK?
New Omoda 5 and Jaecoo 7

Why are Chinese cars flooding the UK?

We investigate why the British market is so attractive to Chinese brands
Features
31 Oct 2025
Citroen C3 Aircross vs Dacia Jogger: the budget seven-seater test we’ve been waiting for
Citroen C3 Aircross vs Dacia Jogger - front tracking

Citroen C3 Aircross vs Dacia Jogger: the budget seven-seater test we’ve been waiting for

New Citroen C3 Aircross arrives to challenge Dacia Jogger’s budget seven-seater crown
Car group tests
1 Nov 2025
The Renault 4 looks irresistible thanks to its bargain pricing
Opinion - Renault 4

The Renault 4 looks irresistible thanks to its bargain pricing

Mike Rutherford takes a look at the New Car World Championships, where the Renault 4 took top honours
Opinion
2 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content