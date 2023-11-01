Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Leon is a sporty hatch for a cool £204 a month

Racy styling of more potent models

High equipment levels

Only £203.96 a month

The Cupra Leon is a very easy car to recommend at the best of times on account of its good looks, sporty demeanour, engaging driving characteristics, and strong kit levels. This deal through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, though, makes it positively irresistible.

Leasing Options is offering the sporty hatchback for a jaw-dropping £203.96 a month right now, undercutting a whole swathe of far more strait-laced five-door hatches.

This two-year deal requires a reasonable £2,797.51 to get the ball rolling, and mileage is limited to 5,000 a year.

Nudging the mileage limit up to 8,000 miles a year will cost you just under £21 extra a month, though, so if you need to cover more miles every year, this 8,000-mile deal for the same car from Blue Chilli for £215.84 a month is better value.

Regardless of which deal you choose, you will be driving off a top hatchback in our book. Admittedly, this is the base-spec car with just the 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, but it has all the showy good looks of the spicier models, so the neighbours will never know that you’ve gone for the more affordable version.